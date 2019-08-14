Company News
August 14, 2019 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Aug 12

7 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended Aug. 12.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week      Light      Middle    Residual     Total 
         Distillat  Distillate    Fuels    
            es          s                  
 2019                                      
                                           
 Aug 12  7,654      2,860       10,739          21,253
         (-39)      (+748)      (+1,217)      (+1,926)
 Aug 5   7,693      2,112       9,522           19,327
         (-31)      (+17)       (+1,086)      (+1,072)
 July    7,724      2,095 (-6)  8,436           18,255
 29      (+241)                 (-1,359)      (-1,124)
 July    7,483      2,101       9,795           19,379
 22      (-675)     (-213)      (+1,195)        (+307)
 July    8,158      2,314       8,600           19,072
 15      (+841)     (+139)      (-1,265)        (-285)
 July 8  7,317      2,175       9,865           19,357
         (+121)     (+630)      (+30)           (+781)
 July 1  7,196      1.545       9,835           18,576
         (+132)     (-481)      (-1,092)      (-1,441)
 June    7,064      2,026       10,927          20,017
 24      (-1,989)   (-106)      (+714)        (-1,381)
 June    9,053      2,132       10,213          21,398
 17      (-1,101)   (+132)      (-1,522)      (-2,491)
 June    10,154     2,000       11,735          23,889
 10      (+319)     (-191)      (-245)          (-117)
 June 3  9,835      2,191       11,980          24,006
         (-582)     (-290)      (+491)          (-381)
 May 27  10,417     2,481       11,489          24,387
         (+363)     (+159)      (-58)           (+464)
 May 20  10,054     2,322       11,547          23,923
         (-406)     (+41)       (+456)           (+91)
 May 13  10,460     2,281       11,091          23,832
         (-314)     (-306)      (+731)          (+111)
 May 6   10,774     2,587       10,360          23,721
         (-1,201)   (+595)      (-1,422)      (-2,028)
 April   11,975     1,992 (-1)  11,782          25,749
 29      (+1,140)               (-643)           (496)
 April   10,835     1,993       12,425          25,253
 22      (-347)     (+32)       (+1,020)        (+705)
 April   11,182     1,961       11,405          24,548
 15      (-30)      (-168)      (-342)          (-540)
 April   11,212     2,129       11,747          25,088
 8       (-31)      (+82)       (+1,760)      (+1,811)
 April   11,243     2,047       9,987           23,277
 1       (-353)     (-116)      (-386)          (-855)
 March   11,596     2,163       10,373          24,132
 25      (+37)      (-89)       (+253)          (+201)
 March   11,559     2,252       10,120          23,931
 18      (+1,160)   (-357)      (+1,487)      (+2,290)
 March   10,399     2,609       8,633           21,641
 11      (-591)     (+629)      (+56)            (+94)
 March   10,990     1,980       8,577           21,547
 4       (+534)     (+168)      (-1,215)        (-513)
 Feb 25  10,456     1,812       9,792           22,060
         (-938)     (-586)      (+1,576)         (+52)
 Feb 18  11,394     2,398       8,216           22,008
         (+90)      (+35)       (+400)          (+525)
 Feb 11  11,304     2,363       7,816           21,483
         (+4)       (+90)       (-917)          (-823)
 Feb 4   11,300     2,273       8,733           22,306
         (-675)     (+1,004)    (+580)          (+909)
 Jan 28  11,975     1,269       8,153           21,397
         (+1,530)   (-216)      (-265)        (+1,049)
 Jan 21  10,445     1,485       8,418           20,348
         (+127)     (-479)      (+845)          (+493)
 Jan 14  10,318     1,964       7,573           19,855
         (-403)     (+356)      (-676)          (-723)
 Jan 7   10,721     1,608       8,249           20,578
         (+1,052)   (+145)      (+2,033)      (+3,230)
 2018                                                 
 Dec 31  9,669      1,463       6,216           17,348
         (-208)     (-154)      (+25)           (-337)
 Dec 24  9,877      1,617       6,191           17,685
         (+569)     (-20)       (-283)          (+266)
 Dec 17  9,308      1,637       6,474           17,419
         (-425)     (+120)      (-15)           (-320)
 Dec 10  9,733      1,517       6,489           17,739
         (-270)     (-801)      (+488)          (-583)
 Dec 3   10,003     2,318       6,001           18,322
         (+1,243)   (+72)       (-163)        (+1,152)
 Nov 26  8,760      2,246       6,164           17,170
         (-881)     (-862)      (-1,611)      (-3,354)
 Nov 19  9,641      3,108       7,775           20,524
         (-560)     (+58)       (+999)          (+497)
 Nov 12  10,201     3,050       6,776           20,027
         (-639)     (-1,008)    (+110)        (-1,537)
 Nov 5   10,840     4,058       6,666           21,564
         (+1,637)   (-337)      (-362)          (+938)
 Oct 29  9,203      4,395       7,028           20,626
         (+317)     (+42)       (-1,345)        (-986)
 Oct 22  8,886      4,353 (-1)  8,373           21,612
         (+721)                 (+460)        (+1,180)
 Oct 15  8,165      4,354       7,913           20,432
         (+579)     (+15)       (-21)           (+573)
 Oct 8   7,586      4,339       7,934           19,859
         (+154)     (+471)      (-38)           (+587)
 Oct 1   7,432      3,868       7,972           19,272
         (+1,540)   (-114)      (+1,381)      (+2,807)
 Sept    5,892      3,982       6,591           16,465
 24      (+1)       (-199)      (-1,335)      (-1,533)
 Sept    5,891      4,181 (+6)  7,926           17,998
 17      (-784)                 (-130)          (-908)
 Sept    6,675      4,175       8,056           18,906
 10      (+790)     (+85)       (+547)        (+1,422)
 Sept 3  5,885      4,090       7,509           17,484
         (+660)     (+558)      (+110)        (+1,328)
 Aug 27  5,225      3,532       7,399           16,156
         (-185)     (-217)      (-1,540)      (-1,942)
 Aug 20  5,410      3,749       8,939           18,098
         (+559)     (+228)      (-354)          (+433)
 Aug 13  4,851      3,521       9,293           17,665
         (+21)      (+590)      (-1,060)        (-449)
 
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below