TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Aug 12

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended Aug. 12. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Middle Residual Total Distillat Distillate Fuels es s 2019 Aug 12 7,654 2,860 10,739 21,253 (-39) (+748) (+1,217) (+1,926) Aug 5 7,693 2,112 9,522 19,327 (-31) (+17) (+1,086) (+1,072) July 7,724 2,095 (-6) 8,436 18,255 29 (+241) (-1,359) (-1,124) July 7,483 2,101 9,795 19,379 22 (-675) (-213) (+1,195) (+307) July 8,158 2,314 8,600 19,072 15 (+841) (+139) (-1,265) (-285) July 8 7,317 2,175 9,865 19,357 (+121) (+630) (+30) (+781) July 1 7,196 1.545 9,835 18,576 (+132) (-481) (-1,092) (-1,441) June 7,064 2,026 10,927 20,017 24 (-1,989) (-106) (+714) (-1,381) June 9,053 2,132 10,213 21,398 17 (-1,101) (+132) (-1,522) (-2,491) June 10,154 2,000 11,735 23,889 10 (+319) (-191) (-245) (-117) June 3 9,835 2,191 11,980 24,006 (-582) (-290) (+491) (-381) May 27 10,417 2,481 11,489 24,387 (+363) (+159) (-58) (+464) May 20 10,054 2,322 11,547 23,923 (-406) (+41) (+456) (+91) May 13 10,460 2,281 11,091 23,832 (-314) (-306) (+731) (+111) May 6 10,774 2,587 10,360 23,721 (-1,201) (+595) (-1,422) (-2,028) April 11,975 1,992 (-1) 11,782 25,749 29 (+1,140) (-643) (496) April 10,835 1,993 12,425 25,253 22 (-347) (+32) (+1,020) (+705) April 11,182 1,961 11,405 24,548 15 (-30) (-168) (-342) (-540) April 11,212 2,129 11,747 25,088 8 (-31) (+82) (+1,760) (+1,811) April 11,243 2,047 9,987 23,277 1 (-353) (-116) (-386) (-855) March 11,596 2,163 10,373 24,132 25 (+37) (-89) (+253) (+201) March 11,559 2,252 10,120 23,931 18 (+1,160) (-357) (+1,487) (+2,290) March 10,399 2,609 8,633 21,641 11 (-591) (+629) (+56) (+94) March 10,990 1,980 8,577 21,547 4 (+534) (+168) (-1,215) (-513) Feb 25 10,456 1,812 9,792 22,060 (-938) (-586) (+1,576) (+52) Feb 18 11,394 2,398 8,216 22,008 (+90) (+35) (+400) (+525) Feb 11 11,304 2,363 7,816 21,483 (+4) (+90) (-917) (-823) Feb 4 11,300 2,273 8,733 22,306 (-675) (+1,004) (+580) (+909) Jan 28 11,975 1,269 8,153 21,397 (+1,530) (-216) (-265) (+1,049) Jan 21 10,445 1,485 8,418 20,348 (+127) (-479) (+845) (+493) Jan 14 10,318 1,964 7,573 19,855 (-403) (+356) (-676) (-723) Jan 7 10,721 1,608 8,249 20,578 (+1,052) (+145) (+2,033) (+3,230) 2018 Dec 31 9,669 1,463 6,216 17,348 (-208) (-154) (+25) (-337) Dec 24 9,877 1,617 6,191 17,685 (+569) (-20) (-283) (+266) Dec 17 9,308 1,637 6,474 17,419 (-425) (+120) (-15) (-320) Dec 10 9,733 1,517 6,489 17,739 (-270) (-801) (+488) (-583) Dec 3 10,003 2,318 6,001 18,322 (+1,243) (+72) (-163) (+1,152) Nov 26 8,760 2,246 6,164 17,170 (-881) (-862) (-1,611) (-3,354) Nov 19 9,641 3,108 7,775 20,524 (-560) (+58) (+999) (+497) Nov 12 10,201 3,050 6,776 20,027 (-639) (-1,008) (+110) (-1,537) Nov 5 10,840 4,058 6,666 21,564 (+1,637) (-337) (-362) (+938) Oct 29 9,203 4,395 7,028 20,626 (+317) (+42) (-1,345) (-986) Oct 22 8,886 4,353 (-1) 8,373 21,612 (+721) (+460) (+1,180) Oct 15 8,165 4,354 7,913 20,432 (+579) (+15) (-21) (+573) Oct 8 7,586 4,339 7,934 19,859 (+154) (+471) (-38) (+587) Oct 1 7,432 3,868 7,972 19,272 (+1,540) (-114) (+1,381) (+2,807) Sept 5,892 3,982 6,591 16,465 24 (+1) (-199) (-1,335) (-1,533) Sept 5,891 4,181 (+6) 7,926 17,998 17 (-784) (-130) (-908) Sept 6,675 4,175 8,056 18,906 10 (+790) (+85) (+547) (+1,422) Sept 3 5,885 4,090 7,509 17,484 (+660) (+558) (+110) (+1,328) Aug 27 5,225 3,532 7,399 16,156 (-185) (-217) (-1,540) (-1,942) Aug 20 5,410 3,749 8,939 18,098 (+559) (+228) (-354) (+433) Aug 13 4,851 3,521 9,293 17,665 (+21) (+590) (-1,060) (-449) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)