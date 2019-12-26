TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Dec. 23

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended Dec. 23. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Middle Residual Fuels Total Distillates Distillates 2019 Dec 23 6,079 (+517) 4,926 (+899) 11,243 (+69) 22,248 (+1,485) Dec 16 5,562 (+185) 4,027 (+332) 11,174 (-1,091) 20,763 (-574) Dec 9 5,377 (+719) 3,695 (+322) 12,265 (-521) 21,337 (+520) Dec 2 4,658 (-254) 3,373 (+353) 12,786 (-2,552) 20,817 (-2,453) Nov 25 4,912 (-1,286) 3,020 (-497) 15,338 (-87) 23,270 (-1,870) Nov 18 6,198 (+597) 3,517 (+283) 15,425 (1,409) 25,140 (+2,289) Nov 11 5,601 (-322) 3,234 (+144) 14,016 (-313) 22,851 (-491) Nov 4 5,923 (-109) 3,090 (+1,067) 14,329 (-222) 23,342 (+736) Oct 28 6,032 (-737) 2,023 (-695) 14,551 (+2,021) 22,606 (+589) Oct 21 6,769 (-337) 2,718 (-111) 12,530 (-241) 22,017 (-689) Oct 14 7,106 (+1,423) 2,829 (+600) 12,771 (+191) 22,706 (+2,214) Oct 7 5,683 (-905) 2,229 (+69) 12,580 (+1,218) 20,492 (+382) Sept 30 6,588 (+487) 2,160 (-167) 11,362 (+1,026) 20,110 (+1,346) Sept 23 6,101 (+168) 2,327 (+225) 10,336 (-1,304) 18,764 (-911) Sept 16 5,933 (+279) 2,102 (+630) 11,640 (+1,411) 19,675 (+2,320) Sept 9 5,654 (-438) 1,472 (-486) 10,229 (-1,616) 17,355 (-2,540) Sept 2 6,092 (-405) 1,958 (-142) 11,845 (+1,290) 19,895 (+743) Aug 26 6,497 (-1,802) 2,100 (-166) 10,555 (+1,222) 19,152 (-746) Aug 19 8,299 (+645) 2,266 (-594) 9,333 (-1,406) 19,898 (-1,355) Aug 12 7,654 (-39) 2,860 (+748) 10,739 (+1,217) 21,253 (+1,926) Aug 5 7,693 (-31) 2,112 (+17) 9,522 (+1,086) 19,327 (+1,072) July 29 7,724 (+241) 2,095 (-6) 8,436 (-1,359) 18,255 (-1,124) July 22 7,483 (-675) 2,101 (-213) 9,795 (+1,195) 19,379 (+307) July 15 8,158 (+841) 2,314 (+139) 8,600 (-1,265) 19,072 (-285) July 8 7,317 (+121) 2,175 (+630) 9,865 (+30) 19,357 (+781) July 1 7,196 (+132) 1.545 (-481) 9,835 (-1,092) 18,576 (-1,441) June 24 7,064 (-1,989) 2,026 (-106) 10,927 (+714) 20,017 (-1,381) June 17 9,053 (-1,101) 2,132 (+132) 10,213 (-1,522) 21,398 (-2,491) June 10 10,154 (+319) 2,000 (-191) 11,735 (-245) 23,889 (-117) June 3 9,835 (-582) 2,191 (-290) 11,980 (+491) 24,006 (-381) May 27 10,417 (+363) 2,481 (+159) 11,489 (-58) 24,387 (+464) May 20 10,054 (-406) 2,322 (+41) 11,547 (+456) 23,923 (+91) May 13 10,460 (-314) 2,281 (-306) 11,091 (+731) 23,832 (+111) May 6 10,774 (-1,201) 2,587 (+595) 10,360 (-1,422) 23,721 (-2,028) April 29 11,975 (+1,140) 1,992 (-1) 11,782 (-643) 25,749 (496) April 22 10,835 (-347) 1,993 (+32) 12,425 (+1,020) 25,253 (+705) April 15 11,182 (-30) 1,961 (-168) 11,405 (-342) 24,548 (-540) April 8 11,212 (-31) 2,129 (+82) 11,747 (+1,760) 25,088 (+1,811) April 1 11,243 (-353) 2,047 (-116) 9,987 (-386) 23,277 (-855) March 25 11,596 (+37) 2,163 (-89) 10,373 (+253) 24,132 (+201) March 18 11,559 (+1,160) 2,252 (-357) 10,120 (+1,487) 23,931 (+2,290) March 11 10,399 (-591) 2,609 (+629) 8,633 (+56) 21,641 (+94) March 4 10,990 (+534) 1,980 (+168) 8,577 (-1,215) 21,547 (-513) Feb 25 10,456 (-938) 1,812 (-586) 9,792 (+1,576) 22,060 (+52) Feb 18 11,394 (+90) 2,398 (+35) 8,216 (+400) 22,008 (+525) Feb 11 11,304 (+4) 2,363 (+90) 7,816 (-917) 21,483 (-823) Feb 4 11,300 (-675) 2,273 (+1,004) 8,733 (+580) 22,306 (+909) Jan 28 11,975 (+1,530) 1,269 (-216) 8,153 (-265) 21,397 (+1,049) Jan 21 10,445 (+127) 1,485 (-479) 8,418 (+845) 20,348 (+493) Jan 14 10,318 (-403) 1,964 (+356) 7,573 (-676) 19,855 (-723) Jan 7 10,721 (+1,052) 1,608 (+145) 8,249 (+2,033) 20,578 (+3,230) 2018 Dec 31 9,669 (-208) 1,463 (-154) 6,216 (+25) 17,348 (-337) Dec 24 9,877 (+569) 1,617 (-20) 6,191 (-283) 17,685 (+266) Dec 17 9,308 (-425) 1,637 (+120) 6,474 (-15) 17,419 (-320) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)