TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 17

    SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended Feb. 17.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
    
 Week             Light           Middle      Residual Fuels        Total 
               Distillates     Distillates                     
 2020                                                                          
 Feb 17      7,343 (-632)     2,659 (-290)    12,954 (+1,074)  22,956 (+152)
 Feb 10      7,975 (+643)     2,949 (-1,109)  11,880 (-982)    22,804 (-1,448)
 Feb 3       7,332 (+221)     4,058 (+58)     12,862 (+2,412)  24,252 (+2,691)
 Jan 27      7,111 (+763)     4,000 (+841)    10,450 (-1,344)  21,561 (+260)
 Jan 20      6,348 (+502)     3,159 (-1,136)  11,794 (+1,529)  21,301 (+895)
 Jan 13      5,846 (-40)      4,295 (+651)    10,265 (-940)    20,406 (-329)
 Jan 6       5,886 (+1,121)   3,644 (-80)     11,205 (+1,126)  20,735 (+2,167)
 2019                                                          
 Dec 30      4,765 (-1,314)   3,724 (-1,202)  10,079 (-1,164)  18,568 (-3,680)
 Dec 23      6,079 (+517)     4,926 (+899)    11,243 (+69)     22,248 (+1,485)
 Dec 16      5,562 (+185)     4,027 (+332)    11,174 (-1,091)  20,763 (-574)
 Dec 9       5,377 (+719)     3,695 (+322)    12,265 (-521)    21,337 (+520)
 Dec 2       4,658 (-254)     3,373 (+353)    12,786 (-2,552)  20,817 (-2,453)
 Nov 25      4,912 (-1,286)   3,020 (-497)    15,338 (-87)     23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18      6,198 (+597)     3,517 (+283)    15,425 (1,409)   25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11      5,601 (-322)     3,234 (+144)    14,016 (-313)    22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4       5,923 (-109)     3,090 (+1,067)  14,329 (-222)    23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28      6,032 (-737)     2,023 (-695)    14,551 (+2,021)  22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21      6,769 (-337)     2,718 (-111)    12,530 (-241)    22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14      7,106 (+1,423)   2,829 (+600)    12,771 (+191)    22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7       5,683 (-905)     2,229 (+69)     12,580 (+1,218)  20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30     6,588 (+487)     2,160 (-167)    11,362 (+1,026)  20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23     6,101 (+168)     2,327 (+225)    10,336 (-1,304)  18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16     5,933 (+279)     2,102 (+630)    11,640 (+1,411)  19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9      5,654 (-438)     1,472 (-486)    10,229 (-1,616)  17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2      6,092 (-405)     1,958 (-142)    11,845 (+1,290)  19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26      6,497 (-1,802)   2,100 (-166)    10,555 (+1,222)  19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19      8,299 (+645)     2,266 (-594)    9,333 (-1,406)   19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12      7,654 (-39)      2,860 (+748)    10,739 (+1,217)  21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5       7,693 (-31)      2,112 (+17)     9,522 (+1,086)   19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29     7,724 (+241)     2,095 (-6)      8,436 (-1,359)   18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22     7,483 (-675)     2,101 (-213)    9,795 (+1,195)   19,379 (+307)
 July 15     8,158 (+841)     2,314 (+139)    8,600 (-1,265)   19,072 (-285)
 July 8      7,317 (+121)     2,175 (+630)    9,865 (+30)      19,357 (+781)
 July 1      7,196 (+132)     1.545 (-481)    9,835 (-1,092)   18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24     7,064 (-1,989)   2,026 (-106)    10,927 (+714)    20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17     9,053 (-1,101)   2,132 (+132)    10,213 (-1,522)  21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10     10,154 (+319)    2,000 (-191)    11,735 (-245)    23,889 (-117)
 June 3      9,835 (-582)     2,191 (-290)    11,980 (+491)    24,006 (-381)
 May 27      10,417 (+363)    2,481 (+159)    11,489 (-58)     24,387 (+464)
 May 20      10,054 (-406)    2,322 (+41)     11,547 (+456)    23,923 (+91)
 May 13      10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)    11,091 (+731)    23,832 (+111)
 May 6       10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)    10,360 (-1,422)  23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29    11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)      11,782 (-643)    25,749 (496)
 April 22    10,835 (-347)    1,993 (+32)     12,425 (+1,020)  25,253 (+705)
 April 15    11,182 (-30)     1,961 (-168)    11,405 (-342)    24,548 (-540)
 April 8     11,212 (-31)     2,129 (+82)     11,747 (+1,760)  25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1     11,243 (-353)    2,047 (-116)    9,987 (-386)     23,277 (-855)
 March 25    11,596 (+37)     2,163 (-89)     10,373 (+253)    24,132 (+201)
 March 18    11,559 (+1,160)  2,252 (-357)    10,120 (+1,487)  23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11    10,399 (-591)    2,609 (+629)    8,633 (+56)      21,641 (+94)
 March 4     10,990 (+534)    1,980 (+168)    8,577 (-1,215)   21,547 (-513)
 Feb 25      10,456 (-938)    1,812 (-586)    9,792 (+1,576)   22,060 (+52)
 Feb 18      11,394 (+90)     2,398 (+35)     8,216 (+400)     22,008 (+525)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
