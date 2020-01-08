Company News
January 8, 2020 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan. 6

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published via industry
information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended Jan. 6.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week       Light Distillates   Middle Distillates    Residual Fuels          Total 
 2020                                                                   
 Jan 6      5,886 (+1,121)      3,644 (-80)          11,205 (+1,126)    20,735 (+2,167)
 2019                                                                                     
 Dec 30     4,765 (-1,314)      3,724 (-1,202)       10,079 (-1,164)    18,568 (-3,680)
 Dec 23     6,079 (+517)        4,926 (+899)         11,243 (+69)       22,248 (+1,485)
 Dec 16     5,562 (+185)        4,027 (+332)         11,174 (-1,091)    20,763 (-574)
 Dec 9      5,377 (+719)        3,695 (+322)         12,265 (-521)      21,337 (+520)
 Dec 2      4,658 (-254)        3,373 (+353)         12,786 (-2,552)    20,817 (-2,453)
 Nov 25     4,912 (-1,286)      3,020 (-497)         15,338 (-87)       23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18     6,198 (+597)        3,517 (+283)         15,425 (1,409)     25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11     5,601 (-322)        3,234 (+144)         14,016 (-313)      22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4      5,923 (-109)        3,090 (+1,067)       14,329 (-222)      23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28     6,032 (-737)        2,023 (-695)         14,551 (+2,021)    22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21     6,769 (-337)        2,718 (-111)         12,530 (-241)      22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14     7,106 (+1,423)      2,829 (+600)         12,771 (+191)      22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7      5,683 (-905)        2,229 (+69)          12,580 (+1,218)    20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30    6,588 (+487)        2,160 (-167)         11,362 (+1,026)    20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23    6,101 (+168)        2,327 (+225)         10,336 (-1,304)    18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16    5,933 (+279)        2,102 (+630)         11,640 (+1,411)    19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9     5,654 (-438)        1,472 (-486)         10,229 (-1,616)    17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2     6,092 (-405)        1,958 (-142)         11,845 (+1,290)    19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26     6,497 (-1,802)      2,100 (-166)         10,555 (+1,222)    19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19     8,299 (+645)        2,266 (-594)         9,333 (-1,406)     19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12     7,654 (-39)         2,860 (+748)         10,739 (+1,217)    21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5      7,693 (-31)         2,112 (+17)          9,522 (+1,086)     19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29    7,724 (+241)        2,095 (-6)           8,436 (-1,359)     18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22    7,483 (-675)        2,101 (-213)         9,795 (+1,195)     19,379 (+307)
 July 15    8,158 (+841)        2,314 (+139)         8,600 (-1,265)     19,072 (-285)
 July 8     7,317 (+121)        2,175 (+630)         9,865 (+30)        19,357 (+781)
 July 1     7,196 (+132)        1.545 (-481)         9,835 (-1,092)     18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24    7,064 (-1,989)      2,026 (-106)         10,927 (+714)      20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17    9,053 (-1,101)      2,132 (+132)         10,213 (-1,522)    21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10    10,154 (+319)       2,000 (-191)         11,735 (-245)      23,889 (-117)
 June 3     9,835 (-582)        2,191 (-290)         11,980 (+491)      24,006 (-381)
 May 27     10,417 (+363)       2,481 (+159)         11,489 (-58)       24,387 (+464)
 May 20     10,054 (-406)       2,322 (+41)          11,547 (+456)      23,923 (+91)
 May 13     10,460 (-314)       2,281 (-306)         11,091 (+731)      23,832 (+111)
 May 6      10,774 (-1,201)     2,587 (+595)         10,360 (-1,422)    23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29   11,975 (+1,140)     1,992 (-1)           11,782 (-643)      25,749 (496)
 April 22   10,835 (-347)       1,993 (+32)          12,425 (+1,020)    25,253 (+705)
 April 15   11,182 (-30)        1,961 (-168)         11,405 (-342)      24,548 (-540)
 April 8    11,212 (-31)        2,129 (+82)          11,747 (+1,760)    25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1    11,243 (-353)       2,047 (-116)         9,987 (-386)       23,277 (-855)
 March 25   11,596 (+37)        2,163 (-89)          10,373 (+253)      24,132 (+201)
 March 18   11,559 (+1,160)     2,252 (-357)         10,120 (+1,487)    23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11   10,399 (-591)       2,609 (+629)         8,633 (+56)        21,641 (+94)
 March 4    10,990 (+534)       1,980 (+168)         8,577 (-1,215)     21,547 (-513)
 Feb 25     10,456 (-938)       1,812 (-586)         9,792 (+1,576)     22,060 (+52)
 Feb 18     11,394 (+90)        2,398 (+35)          8,216 (+400)       22,008 (+525)
 Feb 11     11,304 (+4)         2,363 (+90)          7,816 (-917)       21,483 (-823)
 Feb 4      11,300 (-675)       2,273 (+1,004)       8,733 (+580)       22,306 (+909)
 Jan 28     11,975 (+1,530)     1,269 (-216)         8,153 (-265)       21,397 (+1,049)
 Jan 21     10,445 (+127)       1,485 (-479)         8,418 (+845)       20,348 (+493)
 Jan 14     10,318 (-403)       1,964 (+356)         7,573 (-676)       19,855 (-723)
 Jan 7      10,721 (+1,052)     1,608 (+145)         8,249 (+2,033)     20,578 (+3,230)
 2018                                                                   
 Dec 31     9,669 (-208)        1,463 (-154)         6,216 (+25)        17,348 (-337)
 Dec 24     9,877 (+569)        1,617 (-20)          6,191 (-283)       17,685 (+266)
 Dec 17     9,308 (-425)        1,637 (+120)         6,474 (-15)        17,419 (-320)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below