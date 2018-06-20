TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 18

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended June 18. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Distillates Middle Distillates Residual Fuels 2018 June 18 6,052 (-814) 2,744 (+44) 8,898 (-861) June 11 6,866 (-618) 2,700 (+52) 9,759 (+1,742) June 4 7,484 (+1,734) 2,648 (+342) 8,017 (-703) May 28 5,750 (-1,754) 2,306 (-367) 8,720 (-482) May 21 7,504 (+434) 2,673 (+159) 9,202 (+1,337) May 14 7,070 (+127) 2,514 (+225) 7,865 (-1,154) May 7 6,943 (-399) 2,289 (+259) 9,019 (-542) April 30 7,342 (-882) 2,030 (+281) 9,561 (+83) April 23 8,224 (+837) 1,749 (-370) 9,478 (+850) April 16 7,387 (+78) 2,119 (-736) 8,628 (+172) April 9 7,309 (-498) 2,855 (+1,116) 8,456 (+1,407) April 2 7,807 (-386) 1,739 (-478) 7,049 (-100) March 26 8,193 (+532) 2,217 (-355) 7,149 (-240) March 19 7,661 (+973) 2,572 (+653) 7,389 (+34) March 12 6,688 (-954) 1,919 (-652) 7,355 (+856) March 5 7,642 (-784) 2,571 (-141) 6,499 (+1,659) Feb 26 8,426 (+224) 2,712 (+201) 4,840 (-1,221) Feb 19 8,202 (-453) 2,511 (+146) 6,061 (+763) Feb 12 8,655 (+809) 2,365 (+386) 5,298 (-1,702) Feb 5 7,846 (+321) 1,979 (-613) 7,000 (+338) Jan 29 7,525 (+321) 2,592 (+696) 6,662 (-493) Jan 22 7,204 (+1,256) 1,896 (-287) 7,155 (-1,374) Jan 15 5,948 (-320) 2,183 (+113) 8,529 (-545) Jan 8 6,268 (+876) 2,070 (+744) 9,074 (+448) Jan 1 5,392 (+609) 1,326 (-556) 8,626 (-1,661) 2017 25 Dec 4,783 (-186) 1,882 (+442) 10,287 (+70) 18 Dec 4,969 (+414) 1,440 (+34) 10,217 (-447) 11 Dec 4,555 (-101) 1,406 (+194) 10,664 (-1,650) 4 Dec 4,656 (+389) 1,212 (-278) 12,314 (+1,406) 27 Nov 4,267 (-425) 1,490 (-41) 10,908 (+1,267) 20 Nov 4,692 (+43) 1,531 (-590) 9,641 (+1,321) 13 Nov 4,649 (-196) 2,121 (+377) 8,320 (-321) 6 Nov 4,845 (+579) 1,744 (-501) 8,641 (-743) 30 Oct 4,266 (-110) 2,245 (-236) 9,384 (+163) 23 Oct 4,376 (-1,344) 2,481 (-363) 9,221 (+547) 16 Oct 5,720 (+1,166) 2,844 (-113) 8,674 (+171) 9 Oct 4,554 (-198) 2,957 (+482) 8,503 (-782) 2 Oct 4,752 (-250) 2,475 (-146) 9,285 (-2,384) 25 Sept 5,002 (-707) 2,621 (+197) 11,669 (+820) 18 Sept 5,709 (+407) 2,424 (-596) 10,849 (+188) 11 Sept 5,302 (-378) 3,020 (-382) 10,661 (-73) 4 Sept 5,680 (+286) 3,402 (+254) 10,734 (-53) 28 Aug 5,394 (-1,393) 3,148 (-39) 10,787 (+76) 21 Aug 6,787 (+371) 3,187 (-852) 10,711 (-1,348) 14 Aug 6,416 (-298) 4,039 (+221) 12,059 (+536) 7 Aug 6,714 (+251) 3,818 (-160) 11,523 (+694) 31 July 6,463 (-134) 3,978 (-226) 10,829 (+10) 24 July 6,597 (-243) 4,204 (+100) 10,819 (-2,637) 17 July 6,840 (+695) 4,104 (+638) 13,456 (+1,354) 10 July 6,145 (-49) 3,466 (+196) 12,102 (-25) 3 July 6,194 (+305) 3,270 (+48) 12,127 (-9) 26 June 5,889 (+670) 3,222 (-350) 12,136 (+432) 19 June 5,219 (-278) 3,572 (+512) 11,704 (+555) 12 June 5,497 (+8) 3,060 (+579) 11,149 (+292) 5 June 5,489 (+145) 2,481 (-307) 10,857 (+773) 29 May 5,344 (-639) 2,788 (-48) 10,084 (+987) 22 May 5,983 (+255) 2,836 (-39) 9,097 (-513) 15 May 5,728 (0) 2,875 (+88) 9,610 (-628) 8 May 5,728 (-590) 2,787 (-958) 10,238 (-647) 1 May 6,318 (-891) 3,745 (-559) 10,885 (+6) 24 April 7,209 (-978) 4,304 (+197) 10,879 (+717) 17 April 8,187 (+837) 4,107 (+133) 10,162 (-1,472) 10 April 7,350 (+405) 3,974 (+61) 11,634 (+182) 3 April 6,945 (+204) 3,913 (-933) 11,452 (-876) 27 March 6,741 (+1,082) 4,846 (+309) 12,328 (+1,409) 20 March 5,659 (+69) 4,537 (+277) 10,919 (+1,058) 13 March 5,590 (+336) 4,260 (+242) 9,861 (+254) 6 March 5,254 (-269) 4,018 (-246) 9,607 (-133) 27 Feb 5,523 (+485) 4,264 (+283) 9,740 (+1,687) 20 Feb 5,038 (-867) 3,981 (-267) 8,053 (+174) 13 Feb 5,905 (-441) 4,248 (-1,029) 7,879 (-1,406) 6 Feb 6,346 (+1,330) 5,277 (+527) 9,285 (+1,035) 30 Jan 5,016 (-518) 4,750 (+373) 8,250 (-901) 23 Jan 5,534 (+1,196) 4,377 (-235) 9,151 (-1,206) 16 Jan 4,338 (NA) 4,612 (NA) 10,357 (NA) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)