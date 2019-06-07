Company News
June 7, 2019 / 4:01 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 3

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published, via industry information
service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week
ended June 3.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
    
 Week      Light Distillates   Middle Distillates  Residual Fuels
 2019                                              
 June 3    9,835 (-582)        2,191 (-290)        11,980 (+491)
 May 27    10,417 (+363)       2,481 (+159)        11,489 (-58)
 May 20    10,054 (-406)       2,322 (+41)         11,547 (+456)
 May 13    10,460 (-314)       2,281 (-306)        11,091 (+731)
 May 6     10,774 (-1,201)     2,587 (+595)        10,360 (-1,422)
 April 29  11,975 (+1,140)     1,992 (-1)          11,782 (-643)
 April 22  10,835 (-347)       1,993 (+32)         12,425 (+1,020)
 April 15  11,182 (-30)        1,961 (-168)        11,405 (-342)
 April 8   11,212 (-31)        2,129 (+82)         11,747 (+1,760)
 April 1   11,243 (-353)       2,047 (-116)        9,987 (-386)
 March 25  11,596 (+37)        2,163 (-89)         10,373 (+253)
 March 18  11,559 (+1,160)     2,252 (-357)        10,120 (+1,487)
 March 11  10,399 (-591)       2,609 (+629)        8,633 (+56)
 March 4   10,990 (+534)       1,980 (+168)        8,577 (-1,215)
 Feb 25    10,456 (-938)       1,812 (-586)        9,792 (+1,576)
 Feb 18    11,394 (+90)        2,398 (+35)         8,216 (+400)
 Feb 11    11,304 (+4)         2,363 (+90)         7,816 (-917)
 Feb 4     11,300 (-675)       2,273 (+1,004)      8,733 (+580)
 Jan 28    11,975 (+1,530)     1,269 (-216)        8,153 (-265)
 Jan 21    10,445 (+127)       1,485 (-479)        8,418 (+845)
 Jan 14    10,318 (-403)       1,964 (+356)        7,573 (-676)
 Jan 7     10,721 (+1,052)     1,608 (+145)        8,249 (+2,033)
 2018                                                                 
 Dec 31    9,669 (-208)        1,463 (-154)        6,216 (+25)
 Dec 24    9,877 (+569)        1,617 (-20)         6,191 (-283)
 Dec 17    9,308 (-425)        1,637 (+120)        6,474 (-15)
 Dec 10    9,733 (-270)        1,517 (-801)        6,489 (+488)
 Dec 3     10,003 (+1,243)     2,318 (+72)         6,001 (-163)
 Nov 26    8,760 (-881)        2,246 (-862)        6,164 (-1,611)
 Nov 19    9,641 (-560)        3,108 (+58)         7,775 (+999)
 Nov 12    10,201 (-639)       3,050 (-1,008)      6,776 (+110)
 Nov 5     10,840 (+1,637)     4,058 (-337)        6,666 (-362)
 Oct 29    9,203 (+317)        4,395 (+42)         7,028 (-1,345)
 Oct 22    8,886 (+721)        4,353 (-1)          8,373 (+460)
 Oct 15    8,165 (+579)        4,354 (+15)         7,913 (-21)
 Oct 8     7,586 (+154)        4,339 (+471)        7,934 (-38)
 Oct 1     7,432 (+1,540)      3,868 (-114)        7,972 (+1,381)
 Sept 24   5,892 (+1)          3,982 (-199)        6,591 (-1,335)
 Sept 17   5,891 (-784)        4,181 (+6)          7,926 (-130)
 Sept 10   6,675 (+790)        4,175 (+85)         8,056 (+547)
 Sept 3    5,885 (+660)        4,090 (+558)        7,509 (+110)
 Aug 27    5,225 (-185)        3,532 (-217)        7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20    5,410 (+559)        3,749 (+228)        8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13    4,851 (+21)         3,521 (+590)        9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6     4,830 (-911)        2,931 (+255)        10,353 (+31)
 July 30   5,741 (-662)        2,676 (-32)         10,322 (+135)
 July 23   6,403 (-919)        2,708 (-302)        10,187 (+408)
 July 16   7,322 (+1,216)      3,010 (+94)         9,779 (-121)
 July 9    6,106 (-1,576)      2,916 (-417)        9,900 (+769)
 July 2    7,682 (+1,149)      3,333 (+446)        9,131 (+212)
 June 25   6,533 (+481)        2,887 (+143)        8,919 (+21)
 June 18   6,052 (-814)        2,744 (+44)         8,898 (-861)
 June 11   6,866 (-618)        2,700 (+52)         9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4    7,484 (+1,734)      2,648 (+342)        8,017 (-703)
 May 28    5,750 (-1,754)      2,306 (-367)        8,720 (-482)
 May 21    7,504 (+434)        2,673 (+159)        9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14    7,070 (+127)        2,514 (+225)        7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7     6,943 (-399)        2,289 (+259)        9,019 (-542)
 April 30  7,342 (-882)        2,030 (+281)        9,561 (+83)
 April 23  8,224 (+837)        1,749 (-370)        9,478 (+850)
 April 16  7,387 (+78)         2,119 (-736)        8,628 (+172)
 April 9   7,309 (-498)        2,855 (+1,116)      8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2   7,807 (-386)        1,739 (-478)        7,049 (-100)
 March 26  8,193 (+532)        2,217 (-355)        7,149 (-240)
 March 19  7,661 (+973)        2,572 (+653)        7,389 (+34)
 March 12  6,688 (-954)        1,919 (-652)        7,355 (+856)
 March 5   7,642 (-784)        2,571 (-141)        6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26    8,426 (+224)        2,712 (+201)        4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19    8,202 (-453)        2,511 (+146)        6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12    8,655 (+809)        2,365 (+386)        5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5     7,846 (+321)        1,979 (-613)        7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29    7,525 (+321)        2,592 (+696)        6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22    7,204 (+1,256)      1,896 (-287)        7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15    5,948 (-320)        2,183 (+113)        8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8     6,268 (+876)        2,070 (+744)        9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1     5,392 (+609)        1,326 (-556)        8,626 (-1,661)
                                                   
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below