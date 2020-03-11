Company News
TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 9

    SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended March 9.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week            Light           Middle       Residual Fuels       Total 
              Distillates     Distillates                      
 2020                                                                         
 March 9    6,758 (-864)     2,508 (+546)    12,315 (-1,241)   21,581 (-1,559)
 March 2    7,622 (+211)     1,962 (-1,440)  13,556 (-1,611)   23,140 (-2,840)
 Feb 24     7,411 (+68)      3,402 (+743)    15,167 (+2,213)   25,980 (+3,024)
 Feb 17     7,343 (-632)     2,659 (-290)    12,954 (+1,074)   22,956 (+152)
 Feb 10     7,975 (+643)     2,949 (-1,109)  11,880 (-982)     22,804 (-1,448)
 Feb 3      7,332 (+221)     4,058 (+58)     12,862 (+2,412)   24,252 (+2,691)
 Jan 27     7,111 (+763)     4,000 (+841)    10,450 (-1,344)   21,561 (+260)
 Jan 20     6,348 (+502)     3,159 (-1,136)  11,794 (+1,529)   21,301 (+895)
 Jan 13     5,846 (-40)      4,295 (+651)    10,265 (-940)     20,406 (-329)
 Jan 6      5,886 (+1,121)   3,644 (-80)     11,205 (+1,126)   20,735 (+2,167)
 2019                                                          
 Dec 30     4,765 (-1,314)   3,724 (-1,202)  10,079 (-1,164)   18,568 (-3,680)
 Dec 23     6,079 (+517)     4,926 (+899)    11,243 (+69)      22,248 (+1,485)
 Dec 16     5,562 (+185)     4,027 (+332)    11,174 (-1,091)   20,763 (-574)
 Dec 9      5,377 (+719)     3,695 (+322)    12,265 (-521)     21,337 (+520)
 Dec 2      4,658 (-254)     3,373 (+353)    12,786 (-2,552)   20,817 (-2,453)
 Nov 25     4,912 (-1,286)   3,020 (-497)    15,338 (-87)      23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18     6,198 (+597)     3,517 (+283)    15,425 (1,409)    25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11     5,601 (-322)     3,234 (+144)    14,016 (-313)     22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4      5,923 (-109)     3,090 (+1,067)  14,329 (-222)     23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28     6,032 (-737)     2,023 (-695)    14,551 (+2,021)   22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21     6,769 (-337)     2,718 (-111)    12,530 (-241)     22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14     7,106 (+1,423)   2,829 (+600)    12,771 (+191)     22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7      5,683 (-905)     2,229 (+69)     12,580 (+1,218)   20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30    6,588 (+487)     2,160 (-167)    11,362 (+1,026)   20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23    6,101 (+168)     2,327 (+225)    10,336 (-1,304)   18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16    5,933 (+279)     2,102 (+630)    11,640 (+1,411)   19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9     5,654 (-438)     1,472 (-486)    10,229 (-1,616)   17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2     6,092 (-405)     1,958 (-142)    11,845 (+1,290)   19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26     6,497 (-1,802)   2,100 (-166)    10,555 (+1,222)   19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19     8,299 (+645)     2,266 (-594)    9,333 (-1,406)    19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12     7,654 (-39)      2,860 (+748)    10,739 (+1,217)   21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5      7,693 (-31)      2,112 (+17)     9,522 (+1,086)    19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29    7,724 (+241)     2,095 (-6)      8,436 (-1,359)    18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22    7,483 (-675)     2,101 (-213)    9,795 (+1,195)    19,379 (+307)
 July 15    8,158 (+841)     2,314 (+139)    8,600 (-1,265)    19,072 (-285)
 July 8     7,317 (+121)     2,175 (+630)    9,865 (+30)       19,357 (+781)
 July 1     7,196 (+132)     1.545 (-481)    9,835 (-1,092)    18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24    7,064 (-1,989)   2,026 (-106)    10,927 (+714)     20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17    9,053 (-1,101)   2,132 (+132)    10,213 (-1,522)   21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10    10,154 (+319)    2,000 (-191)    11,735 (-245)     23,889 (-117)
 June 3     9,835 (-582)     2,191 (-290)    11,980 (+491)     24,006 (-381)
 May 27     10,417 (+363)    2,481 (+159)    11,489 (-58)      24,387 (+464)
 May 20     10,054 (-406)    2,322 (+41)     11,547 (+456)     23,923 (+91)
 May 13     10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)    11,091 (+731)     23,832 (+111)
 May 6      10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)    10,360 (-1,422)   23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29   11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)      11,782 (-643)     25,749 (496)
 April 22   10,835 (-347)    1,993 (+32)     12,425 (+1,020)   25,253 (+705)
 April 15   11,182 (-30)     1,961 (-168)    11,405 (-342)     24,548 (-540)
 April 8    11,212 (-31)     2,129 (+82)     11,747 (+1,760)   25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1    11,243 (-353)    2,047 (-116)    9,987 (-386)      23,277 (-855)
 March 25   11,596 (+37)     2,163 (-89)     10,373 (+253)     24,132 (+201)
 March 18   11,559 (+1,160)  2,252 (-357)    10,120 (+1,487)   23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11   10,399 (-591)    2,609 (+629)    8,633 (+56)       21,641 (+94)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
