May 15, 2019 / 7:15 AM / in a day

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 13

    SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended May 13.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week        Light            Middle           Residual Fuels
             Distillates      Distillates      
 2019                                          
 May 13      10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)     11,091 (+731)
 May 6       10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)     10,360 (-1,422)
 April 29    11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)       11,782 (-643)
 April 22    10,835 (-347)    1,993 (+32)      12,425 (+1,020)
 April 15    11,182 (-30)     1,961 (-168)     11,405 (-342)
 April 8     11,212 (-31)     2,129 (+82)      11,747 (+1,760)
 April 1     11,243 (-353)    2,047 (-116)     9,987 (-386)
 March 25    11,596 (+37)     2,163 (-89)      10,373 (+253)
 March 18    11,559 (+1,160)  2,252 (-357)     10,120 (+1,487)
 March 11    10,399 (-591)    2,609 (+629)     8,633 (+56)
 March 4     10,990 (+534)    1,980 (+168)     8,577 (-1,215)
 Feb 25      10,456 (-938)    1,812 (-586)     9,792 (+1,576)
 Feb 18      11,394 (+90)     2,398 (+35)      8,216 (+400)
 Feb 11      11,304 (+4)      2,363 (+90)      7,816 (-917)
 Feb 4       11,300 (-675)    2,273 (+1,004)   8,733 (+580)
 Jan 28      11,975 (+1,530)  1,269 (-216)     8,153 (-265)
 Jan 21      10,445 (+127)    1,485 (-479)     8,418 (+845)
 Jan 14      10,318 (-403)    1,964 (+356)     7,573 (-676)
 Jan 7       10,721 (+1,052)  1,608 (+145)     8,249 (+2,033)
 2018                                                         
 Dec 31      9,669 (-208)     1,463 (-154)     6,216 (+25)
 Dec 24      9,877 (+569)     1,617 (-20)      6,191 (-283)
 Dec 17      9,308 (-425)     1,637 (+120)     6,474 (-15)
 Dec 10      9,733 (-270)     1,517 (-801)     6,489 (+488)
 Dec 3       10,003 (+1,243)  2,318 (+72)      6,001 (-163)
 Nov 26      8,760 (-881)     2,246 (-862)     6,164 (-1,611)
 Nov 19      9,641 (-560)     3,108 (+58)      7,775 (+999)
 Nov 12      10,201 (-639)    3,050 (-1,008)   6,776 (+110)
 Nov 5       10,840 (+1,637)  4,058 (-337)     6,666 (-362)
 Oct 29      9,203 (+317)     4,395 (+42)      7,028 (-1,345)
 Oct 22      8,886 (+721)     4,353 (-1)       8,373 (+460)
 Oct 15      8,165 (+579)     4,354 (+15)      7,913 (-21)
 Oct 8       7,586 (+154)     4,339 (+471)     7,934 (-38)
 Oct 1       7,432 (+1,540)   3,868 (-114)     7,972 (+1,381)
 Sept 24     5,892 (+1)       3,982 (-199)     6,591 (-1,335)
 Sept 17     5,891 (-784)     4,181 (+6)       7,926 (-130)
 Sept 10     6,675 (+790)     4,175 (+85)      8,056 (+547)
 Sept 3      5,885 (+660)     4,090 (+558)     7,509 (+110)
 Aug 27      5,225 (-185)     3,532 (-217)     7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20      5,410 (+559)     3,749 (+228)     8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13      4,851 (+21)      3,521 (+590)     9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6       4,830 (-911)     2,931 (+255)     10,353 (+31)
 July 30     5,741 (-662)     2,676 (-32)      10,322 (+135)
 July 23     6,403 (-919)     2,708 (-302)     10,187 (+408)
 July 16     7,322 (+1,216)   3,010 (+94)      9,779 (-121)
 July 9      6,106 (-1,576)   2,916 (-417)     9,900 (+769)
 July 2      7,682 (+1,149)   3,333 (+446)     9,131 (+212)
 June 25     6,533 (+481)     2,887 (+143)     8,919 (+21)
 June 18     6,052 (-814)     2,744 (+44)      8,898 (-861)
 June 11     6,866 (-618)     2,700 (+52)      9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4      7,484 (+1,734)   2,648 (+342)     8,017 (-703)
 May 28      5,750 (-1,754)   2,306 (-367)     8,720 (-482)
 May 21      7,504 (+434)     2,673 (+159)     9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14      7,070 (+127)     2,514 (+225)     7,865 (-1,154)
 
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
