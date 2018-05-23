FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended May 21.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week       Light            Middle           Residual Fuels
            Distillates      Distillates      
 2018                                         
 May 21     7,504 (+434)     2,673 (+159)     9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14     7,070 (+127)     2,514 (+225)     7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7      6,943 (-399)     2,289 (+259)     9,019 (-542)
 April 30   7,342 (-882)     2,030 (+281)     9,561 (+83)
 April 23   8,224 (+837)     1,749 (-370)     9,478 (+850)
 April 16   7,387 (+78)      2,119 (-736)     8,628 (+172)
 April 9    7,309 (-498)     2,855 (+1,116)   8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2    7,807 (-386)     1,739 (-478)     7,049 (-100)
 March 26   8,193 (+532)     2,217 (-355)     7,149 (-240)
 March 19   7,661 (+973)     2,572 (+653)     7,389 (+34)
 March 12   6,688 (-954)     1,919 (-652)     7,355 (+856)
 March 5    7,642 (-784)     2,571 (-141)     6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26     8,426 (+224)     2,712 (+201)     4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19     8,202 (-453)     2,511 (+146)     6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12     8,655 (+809)     2,365 (+386)     5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5      7,846 (+321)     1,979 (-613)     7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29     7,525 (+321)     2,592 (+696)     6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22     7,204 (+1,256)   1,896 (-287)     7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15     5,948 (-320)     2,183 (+113)     8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8      6,268 (+876)     2,070 (+744)     9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1      5,392 (+609)     1,326 (-556)     8,626 (-1,661)
 2017                                                          
 25 Dec     4,783 (-186)     1,882 (+442)     10,287 (+70)
 18 Dec     4,969 (+414)     1,440 (+34)      10,217 (-447)
 11 Dec     4,555 (-101)     1,406 (+194)     10,664 (-1,650)
 4 Dec      4,656 (+389)     1,212 (-278)     12,314 (+1,406)
 27 Nov     4,267 (-425)     1,490 (-41)      10,908 (+1,267)
 20 Nov     4,692 (+43)      1,531 (-590)     9,641 (+1,321)
 13 Nov     4,649 (-196)     2,121 (+377)     8,320 (-321)
 6 Nov      4,845 (+579)     1,744 (-501)     8,641 (-743)
 30 Oct     4,266 (-110)     2,245 (-236)     9,384 (+163)
 23 Oct     4,376 (-1,344)   2,481 (-363)     9,221 (+547)
 16 Oct     5,720 (+1,166)   2,844 (-113)     8,674 (+171)
 9 Oct      4,554 (-198)     2,957 (+482)     8,503 (-782)
 2 Oct      4,752 (-250)     2,475 (-146)     9,285 (-2,384)
 25 Sept    5,002 (-707)     2,621 (+197)     11,669 (+820)
 18 Sept    5,709 (+407)     2,424 (-596)     10,849 (+188)
 11 Sept    5,302 (-378)     3,020 (-382)     10,661 (-73)
 4 Sept     5,680 (+286)     3,402 (+254)     10,734 (-53)
 28 Aug     5,394 (-1,393)   3,148 (-39)      10,787 (+76)
 21 Aug     6,787 (+371)     3,187 (-852)     10,711 (-1,348)
 14 Aug     6,416 (-298)     4,039 (+221)     12,059 (+536)
 7 Aug      6,714 (+251)     3,818 (-160)     11,523 (+694)
 31 July    6,463 (-134)     3,978 (-226)     10,829 (+10)
 24 July    6,597 (-243)     4,204 (+100)     10,819 (-2,637)
 17 July    6,840 (+695)     4,104 (+638)     13,456 (+1,354)
 10 July    6,145 (-49)      3,466 (+196)     12,102 (-25)
 3 July     6,194 (+305)     3,270 (+48)      12,127 (-9)
 26 June    5,889 (+670)     3,222 (-350)     12,136 (+432)
 19 June    5,219 (-278)     3,572 (+512)     11,704 (+555)
 12 June    5,497 (+8)       3,060 (+579)     11,149 (+292)
 5 June     5,489 (+145)     2,481 (-307)     10,857 (+773)
 29 May     5,344 (-639)     2,788 (-48)      10,084 (+987)
 22 May     5,983 (+255)     2,836 (-39)      9,097 (-513)
 15 May     5,728 (0)        2,875 (+88)      9,610 (-628)
 8 May      5,728 (-590)     2,787 (-958)     10,238 (-647)
 1 May      6,318 (-891)     3,745 (-559)     10,885 (+6)
 24 April   7,209 (-978)     4,304 (+197)     10,879 (+717)
 17 April   8,187 (+837)     4,107 (+133)     10,162 (-1,472)
 10 April   7,350 (+405)     3,974 (+61)      11,634 (+182)
 3 April    6,945 (+204)     3,913 (-933)     11,452 (-876)
 27 March   6,741 (+1,082)   4,846 (+309)     12,328 (+1,409)
 20 March   5,659 (+69)      4,537 (+277)     10,919 (+1,058)
 13 March   5,590 (+336)     4,260 (+242)     9,861 (+254)
 6 March    5,254 (-269)     4,018 (-246)     9,607 (-133)
 27 Feb     5,523 (+485)     4,264 (+283)     9,740 (+1,687)
 20 Feb     5,038 (-867)     3,981 (-267)     8,053 (+174)
 13 Feb     5,905 (-441)     4,248 (-1,029)   7,879 (-1,406)
 6 Feb      6,346 (+1,330)   5,277 (+527)     9,285 (+1,035)
 30 Jan     5,016 (-518)     4,750 (+373)     8,250 (-901)
 23 Jan     5,534 (+1,196)   4,377 (-235)     9,151 (-1,206)
 16 Jan     4,338 (NA)       4,612 (NA)       10,357 (NA)
    
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
