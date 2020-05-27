Company News
May 27, 2020

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 25

    SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended May 25.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week      Light       Middle     Residual     Total 
         Distillate  Distillate    Fuels     
             s           s                   
 2020                                                  
 May 25  7,961       5,869       15,001      28,831
         (-275)      (+296)      (-1,452)    (-1,431)
 May 18  8,236       5,573       16,453      30,262
         (+754)      (+107)      (+1,542)    (+2,403)
 May 11  7,482       5,466       14,911      27,859
         (+766)      (+611)      (+290)      (+1,667)
 May 4   6,716       4,855       14,621      26,192
         (-750)      (+734)      (+1,558)    (+1,542)
 April   7,466       4,121       13,063      24,650
 27      (+1,429)    (+568)      (-575)      (+1,422)
 April   6,037       3,553       13,638      23,228
 20      (-903)      (+634)      (-1,456)    (-1,725)
 April   6,940       2,919       15,094      24,953
 13      (+1,214)    (+389)      (-351)      (+1,252)
 April   5,726       2,530       15,445      23,701
 6       (-381)      (+226)      (+959)      (+804)
 March   6,107       2,304       14,486      22,897
 30      (+100)      (+445)      (+1,172)    (+1,717)
 March   6,007       1,859       13,314      21,180
 23      (-1,058)    (-1,212)    (+148)      (-2,122)
 March   7,065       3,071       13,166      23,302
 16      (+307)      (+563)      (+851)      (+1,721)
 March   6,758       2,508       12,315      21,581
 9       (-864)      (+546)      (-1,241)    (-1,559)
 March   7,622       1,962       13,556      23,140
 2       (+211)      (-1,440)    (-1,611)    (-2,840)
 Feb 24  7,411       3,402       15,167      25,980
         (+68)       (+743)      (+2,213)    (+3,024)
 Feb 17  7,343       2,659       12,954      22,956
         (-632)      (-290)      (+1,074)    (+152)
 Feb 10  7,975       2,949       11,880      22,804
         (+643)      (-1,109)    (-982)      (-1,448)
 Feb 3   7,332       4,058       12,862      24,252
         (+221)      (+58)       (+2,412)    (+2,691)
 Jan 27  7,111       4,000       10,450      21,561
         (+763)      (+841)      (-1,344)    (+260)
 Jan 20  6,348       3,159       11,794      21,301
         (+502)      (-1,136)    (+1,529)    (+895)
 Jan 13  5,846       4,295       10,265      20,406
         (-40)       (+651)      (-940)      (-329)
 Jan 6   5,886       3,644       11,205      20,735
         (+1,121)    (-80)       (+1,126)    (+2,167)
 2019                                        
 Dec 30  4,765       3,724       10,079      18,568
         (-1,314)    (-1,202)    (-1,164)    (-3,680)
 Dec 23  6,079       4,926       11,243      22,248
         (+517)      (+899)      (+69)       (+1,485)
 Dec 16  5,562       4,027       11,174      20,763
         (+185)      (+332)      (-1,091)    (-574)
 Dec 9   5,377       3,695       12,265      21,337
         (+719)      (+322)      (-521)      (+520)
 Dec 2   4,658       3,373       12,786      20,817
         (-254)      (+353)      (-2,552)    (-2,453)
 Nov 25  4,912       3,020       15,338      23,270
         (-1,286)    (-497)      (-87)       (-1,870)
 Nov 18  6,198       3,517       15,425      25,140
         (+597)      (+283)      (1,409)     (+2,289)
 Nov 11  5,601       3,234       14,016      22,851
         (-322)      (+144)      (-313)      (-491)
 Nov 4   5,923       3,090       14,329      23,342
         (-109)      (+1,067)    (-222)      (+736)
 Oct 28  6,032       2,023       14,551      22,606
         (-737)      (-695)      (+2,021)    (+589)
 Oct 21  6,769       2,718       12,530      22,017
         (-337)      (-111)      (-241)      (-689)
 Oct 14  7,106       2,829       12,771      22,706
         (+1,423)    (+600)      (+191)      (+2,214)
 Oct 7   5,683       2,229       12,580      20,492
         (-905)      (+69)       (+1,218)    (+382)
 Sept    6,588       2,160       11,362      20,110
 30      (+487)      (-167)      (+1,026)    (+1,346)
 Sept    6,101       2,327       10,336      18,764
 23      (+168)      (+225)      (-1,304)    (-911)
 Sept    5,933       2,102       11,640      19,675
 16      (+279)      (+630)      (+1,411)    (+2,320)
 Sept 9  5,654       1,472       10,229      17,355
         (-438)      (-486)      (-1,616)    (-2,540)
 Sept 2  6,092       1,958       11,845      19,895
         (-405)      (-142)      (+1,290)    (+743)
 Aug 26  6,497       2,100       10,555      19,152
         (-1,802)    (-166)      (+1,222)    (-746)
 Aug 19  8,299       2,266       9,333       19,898
         (+645)      (-594)      (-1,406)    (-1,355)
 Aug 12  7,654       2,860       10,739      21,253
         (-39)       (+748)      (+1,217)    (+1,926)
 Aug 5   7,693       2,112       9,522       19,327
         (-31)       (+17)       (+1,086)    (+1,072)
 July    7,724       2,095 (-6)  8,436       18,255
 29      (+241)                  (-1,359)    (-1,124)
 July    7,483       2,101       9,795       19,379
 22      (-675)      (-213)      (+1,195)    (+307)
 July    8,158       2,314       8,600       19,072
 15      (+841)      (+139)      (-1,265)    (-285)
 July 8  7,317       2,175       9,865       19,357
         (+121)      (+630)      (+30)       (+781)
 July 1  7,196       1.545       9,835       18,576
         (+132)      (-481)      (-1,092)    (-1,441)
 June    7,064       2,026       10,927      20,017
 24      (-1,989)    (-106)      (+714)      (-1,381)
 June    9,053       2,132       10,213      21,398
 17      (-1,101)    (+132)      (-1,522)    (-2,491)
 June    10,154      2,000       11,735      23,889
 10      (+319)      (-191)      (-245)      (-117)
 June 3  9,835       2,191       11,980      24,006
         (-582)      (-290)      (+491)      (-381)
 May 27  10,417      2,481       11,489      24,387
         (+363)      (+159)      (-58)       (+464)
 May 20  10,054      2,322       11,547      23,923
         (-406)      (+41)       (+456)      (+91)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
