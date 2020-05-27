TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 25

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended May 25. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Middle Residual Total Distillate Distillate Fuels s s 2020 May 25 7,961 5,869 15,001 28,831 (-275) (+296) (-1,452) (-1,431) May 18 8,236 5,573 16,453 30,262 (+754) (+107) (+1,542) (+2,403) May 11 7,482 5,466 14,911 27,859 (+766) (+611) (+290) (+1,667) May 4 6,716 4,855 14,621 26,192 (-750) (+734) (+1,558) (+1,542) April 7,466 4,121 13,063 24,650 27 (+1,429) (+568) (-575) (+1,422) April 6,037 3,553 13,638 23,228 20 (-903) (+634) (-1,456) (-1,725) April 6,940 2,919 15,094 24,953 13 (+1,214) (+389) (-351) (+1,252) April 5,726 2,530 15,445 23,701 6 (-381) (+226) (+959) (+804) March 6,107 2,304 14,486 22,897 30 (+100) (+445) (+1,172) (+1,717) March 6,007 1,859 13,314 21,180 23 (-1,058) (-1,212) (+148) (-2,122) March 7,065 3,071 13,166 23,302 16 (+307) (+563) (+851) (+1,721) March 6,758 2,508 12,315 21,581 9 (-864) (+546) (-1,241) (-1,559) March 7,622 1,962 13,556 23,140 2 (+211) (-1,440) (-1,611) (-2,840) Feb 24 7,411 3,402 15,167 25,980 (+68) (+743) (+2,213) (+3,024) Feb 17 7,343 2,659 12,954 22,956 (-632) (-290) (+1,074) (+152) Feb 10 7,975 2,949 11,880 22,804 (+643) (-1,109) (-982) (-1,448) Feb 3 7,332 4,058 12,862 24,252 (+221) (+58) (+2,412) (+2,691) Jan 27 7,111 4,000 10,450 21,561 (+763) (+841) (-1,344) (+260) Jan 20 6,348 3,159 11,794 21,301 (+502) (-1,136) (+1,529) (+895) Jan 13 5,846 4,295 10,265 20,406 (-40) (+651) (-940) (-329) Jan 6 5,886 3,644 11,205 20,735 (+1,121) (-80) (+1,126) (+2,167) 2019 Dec 30 4,765 3,724 10,079 18,568 (-1,314) (-1,202) (-1,164) (-3,680) Dec 23 6,079 4,926 11,243 22,248 (+517) (+899) (+69) (+1,485) Dec 16 5,562 4,027 11,174 20,763 (+185) (+332) (-1,091) (-574) Dec 9 5,377 3,695 12,265 21,337 (+719) (+322) (-521) (+520) Dec 2 4,658 3,373 12,786 20,817 (-254) (+353) (-2,552) (-2,453) Nov 25 4,912 3,020 15,338 23,270 (-1,286) (-497) (-87) (-1,870) Nov 18 6,198 3,517 15,425 25,140 (+597) (+283) (1,409) (+2,289) Nov 11 5,601 3,234 14,016 22,851 (-322) (+144) (-313) (-491) Nov 4 5,923 3,090 14,329 23,342 (-109) (+1,067) (-222) (+736) Oct 28 6,032 2,023 14,551 22,606 (-737) (-695) (+2,021) (+589) Oct 21 6,769 2,718 12,530 22,017 (-337) (-111) (-241) (-689) Oct 14 7,106 2,829 12,771 22,706 (+1,423) (+600) (+191) (+2,214) Oct 7 5,683 2,229 12,580 20,492 (-905) (+69) (+1,218) (+382) Sept 6,588 2,160 11,362 20,110 30 (+487) (-167) (+1,026) (+1,346) Sept 6,101 2,327 10,336 18,764 23 (+168) (+225) (-1,304) (-911) Sept 5,933 2,102 11,640 19,675 16 (+279) (+630) (+1,411) (+2,320) Sept 9 5,654 1,472 10,229 17,355 (-438) (-486) (-1,616) (-2,540) Sept 2 6,092 1,958 11,845 19,895 (-405) (-142) (+1,290) (+743) Aug 26 6,497 2,100 10,555 19,152 (-1,802) (-166) (+1,222) (-746) Aug 19 8,299 2,266 9,333 19,898 (+645) (-594) (-1,406) (-1,355) Aug 12 7,654 2,860 10,739 21,253 (-39) (+748) (+1,217) (+1,926) Aug 5 7,693 2,112 9,522 19,327 (-31) (+17) (+1,086) (+1,072) July 7,724 2,095 (-6) 8,436 18,255 29 (+241) (-1,359) (-1,124) July 7,483 2,101 9,795 19,379 22 (-675) (-213) (+1,195) (+307) July 8,158 2,314 8,600 19,072 15 (+841) (+139) (-1,265) (-285) July 8 7,317 2,175 9,865 19,357 (+121) (+630) (+30) (+781) July 1 7,196 1.545 9,835 18,576 (+132) (-481) (-1,092) (-1,441) June 7,064 2,026 10,927 20,017 24 (-1,989) (-106) (+714) (-1,381) June 9,053 2,132 10,213 21,398 17 (-1,101) (+132) (-1,522) (-2,491) June 10,154 2,000 11,735 23,889 10 (+319) (-191) (-245) (-117) June 3 9,835 2,191 11,980 24,006 (-582) (-290) (+491) (-381) May 27 10,417 2,481 11,489 24,387 (+363) (+159) (-58) (+464) May 20 10,054 2,322 11,547 23,923 (-406) (+41) (+456) (+91) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)