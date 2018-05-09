FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 7

    SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday
published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following
weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended May 7.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume
change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week         Light            Middle           Residual Fuels
              Distillates      Distillates      
 2018                                           
 May 7        6,943 (-399)     2,289 (+259)     9,019 (-542)
 April 30     7,342 (-882)     2,030 (+281)     9,561 (+83)
 April 23     8,224 (+837)     1,749 (-370)     9,478 (+850)
 April 16     7,387 (+78)      2,119 (-736)     8,628 (+172)
 April 9      7,309 (-498)     2,855 (+1,116)   8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2      7,807 (-386)     1,739 (-478)     7,049 (-100)
 March 26     8,193 (+532)     2,217 (-355)     7,149 (-240)
 March 19     7,661 (+973)     2,572 (+653)     7,389 (+34)
 March 12     6,688 (-954)     1,919 (-652)     7,355 (+856)
 March 5      7,642 (-784)     2,571 (-141)     6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26       8,426 (+224)     2,712 (+201)     4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19       8,202 (-453)     2,511 (+146)     6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12       8,655 (+809)     2,365 (+386)     5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5        7,846 (+321)     1,979 (-613)     7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29       7,525 (+321)     2,592 (+696)     6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22       7,204 (+1,256)   1,896 (-287)     7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15       5,948 (-320)     2,183 (+113)     8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8        6,268 (+876)     2,070 (+744)     9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1        5,392 (+609)     1,326 (-556)     8,626 (-1,661)
 2017                                                          
 25 Dec       4,783 (-186)     1,882 (+442)     10,287 (+70)
 18 Dec       4,969 (+414)     1,440 (+34)      10,217 (-447)
 11 Dec       4,555 (-101)     1,406 (+194)     10,664 (-1,650)
 4 Dec        4,656 (+389)     1,212 (-278)     12,314 (+1,406)
 27 Nov       4,267 (-425)     1,490 (-41)      10,908 (+1,267)
 20 Nov       4,692 (+43)      1,531 (-590)     9,641 (+1,321)
 13 Nov       4,649 (-196)     2,121 (+377)     8,320 (-321)
 6 Nov        4,845 (+579)     1,744 (-501)     8,641 (-743)
 30 Oct       4,266 (-110)     2,245 (-236)     9,384 (+163)
 23 Oct       4,376 (-1,344)   2,481 (-363)     9,221 (+547)
 16 Oct       5,720 (+1,166)   2,844 (-113)     8,674 (+171)
 9 Oct        4,554 (-198)     2,957 (+482)     8,503 (-782)
 2 Oct        4,752 (-250)     2,475 (-146)     9,285 (-2,384)
 25 Sept      5,002 (-707)     2,621 (+197)     11,669 (+820)
 18 Sept      5,709 (+407)     2,424 (-596)     10,849 (+188)
 11 Sept      5,302 (-378)     3,020 (-382)     10,661 (-73)
 4 Sept       5,680 (+286)     3,402 (+254)     10,734 (-53)
 28 Aug       5,394 (-1,393)   3,148 (-39)      10,787 (+76)
 21 Aug       6,787 (+371)     3,187 (-852)     10,711 (-1,348)
 14 Aug       6,416 (-298)     4,039 (+221)     12,059 (+536)
 7 Aug        6,714 (+251)     3,818 (-160)     11,523 (+694)
 31 July      6,463 (-134)     3,978 (-226)     10,829 (+10)
 24 July      6,597 (-243)     4,204 (+100)     10,819 (-2,637)
 17 July      6,840 (+695)     4,104 (+638)     13,456 (+1,354)
 10 July      6,145 (-49)      3,466 (+196)     12,102 (-25)
 3 July       6,194 (+305)     3,270 (+48)      12,127 (-9)
 26 June      5,889 (+670)     3,222 (-350)     12,136 (+432)
 19 June      5,219 (-278)     3,572 (+512)     11,704 (+555)
 12 June      5,497 (+8)       3,060 (+579)     11,149 (+292)
 5 June       5,489 (+145)     2,481 (-307)     10,857 (+773)
 29 May       5,344 (-639)     2,788 (-48)      10,084 (+987)
 22 May       5,983 (+255)     2,836 (-39)      9,097 (-513)
 15 May       5,728 (0)        2,875 (+88)      9,610 (-628)
 8 May        5,728 (-590)     2,787 (-958)     10,238 (-647)
 1 May        6,318 (-891)     3,745 (-559)     10,885 (+6)
 24 April     7,209 (-978)     4,304 (+197)     10,879 (+717)
 17 April     8,187 (+837)     4,107 (+133)     10,162 (-1,472)
 10 April     7,350 (+405)     3,974 (+61)      11,634 (+182)
 3 April      6,945 (+204)     3,913 (-933)     11,452 (-876)
 27 March     6,741 (+1,082)   4,846 (+309)     12,328 (+1,409)
 20 March     5,659 (+69)      4,537 (+277)     10,919 (+1,058)
 13 March     5,590 (+336)     4,260 (+242)     9,861 (+254)
 6 March      5,254 (-269)     4,018 (-246)     9,607 (-133)
 27 Feb       5,523 (+485)     4,264 (+283)     9,740 (+1,687)
 20 Feb       5,038 (-867)     3,981 (-267)     8,053 (+174)
 13 Feb       5,905 (-441)     4,248 (-1,029)   7,879 (-1,406)
 6 Feb        6,346 (+1,330)   5,277 (+527)     9,285 (+1,035)
 30 Jan       5,016 (-518)     4,750 (+373)     8,250 (-901)
 23 Jan       5,534 (+1,196)   4,377 (-235)     9,151 (-1,206)
 16 Jan       4,338 (NA)       4,612 (NA)       10,357 (NA)
    
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial
storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
