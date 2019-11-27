Company News
November 27, 2019 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 25

    SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended Nov. 25.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week         Light Distillates      Middle       Residual Fuels        Total 
                                   Distillates                     
 2019                                                                               
 Nov 25       4,912 (-1,286)     3,020 (-497)     15,338 (-87)     23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18       6,198 (+597)       3,517 (+283)     15,425 (1,409)   25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11       5,601 (-322)       3,234 (+144)     14,016 (-313)    22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4        5,923 (-109)       3,090 (+1,067)   14,329 (-222)    23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28       6,032 (-737)       2,023 (-695)     14,551 (+2,021)  22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21       6,769 (-337)       2,718 (-111)     12,530 (-241)    22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14       7,106 (+1,423)     2,829 (+600)     12,771 (+191)    22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7        5,683 (-905)       2,229 (+69)      12,580 (+1,218)  20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30      6,588 (+487)       2,160 (-167)     11,362 (+1,026)  20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23      6,101 (+168)       2,327 (+225)     10,336 (-1,304)  18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16      5,933 (+279)       2,102 (+630)     11,640 (+1,411)  19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9       5,654 (-438)       1,472 (-486)     10,229 (-1,616)  17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2       6,092 (-405)       1,958 (-142)     11,845 (+1,290)  19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26       6,497 (-1,802)     2,100 (-166)     10,555 (+1,222)  19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19       8,299 (+645)       2,266 (-594)     9,333 (-1,406)   19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12       7,654 (-39)        2,860 (+748)     10,739 (+1,217)  21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5        7,693 (-31)        2,112 (+17)      9,522 (+1,086)   19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29      7,724 (+241)       2,095 (-6)       8,436 (-1,359)   18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22      7,483 (-675)       2,101 (-213)     9,795 (+1,195)   19,379 (+307)
 July 15      8,158 (+841)       2,314 (+139)     8,600 (-1,265)   19,072 (-285)
 July 8       7,317 (+121)       2,175 (+630)     9,865 (+30)      19,357 (+781)
 July 1       7,196 (+132)       1.545 (-481)     9,835 (-1,092)   18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24      7,064 (-1,989)     2,026 (-106)     10,927 (+714)    20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17      9,053 (-1,101)     2,132 (+132)     10,213 (-1,522)  21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10      10,154 (+319)      2,000 (-191)     11,735 (-245)    23,889 (-117)
 June 3       9,835 (-582)       2,191 (-290)     11,980 (+491)    24,006 (-381)
 May 27       10,417 (+363)      2,481 (+159)     11,489 (-58)     24,387 (+464)
 May 20       10,054 (-406)      2,322 (+41)      11,547 (+456)    23,923 (+91)
 May 13       10,460 (-314)      2,281 (-306)     11,091 (+731)    23,832 (+111)
 May 6        10,774 (-1,201)    2,587 (+595)     10,360 (-1,422)  23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29     11,975 (+1,140)    1,992 (-1)       11,782 (-643)    25,749 (496)
 April 22     10,835 (-347)      1,993 (+32)      12,425 (+1,020)  25,253 (+705)
 April 15     11,182 (-30)       1,961 (-168)     11,405 (-342)    24,548 (-540)
 April 8      11,212 (-31)       2,129 (+82)      11,747 (+1,760)  25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1      11,243 (-353)      2,047 (-116)     9,987 (-386)     23,277 (-855)
 March 25     11,596 (+37)       2,163 (-89)      10,373 (+253)    24,132 (+201)
 March 18     11,559 (+1,160)    2,252 (-357)     10,120 (+1,487)  23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11     10,399 (-591)      2,609 (+629)     8,633 (+56)      21,641 (+94)
 March 4      10,990 (+534)      1,980 (+168)     8,577 (-1,215)   21,547 (-513)
 Feb 25       10,456 (-938)      1,812 (-586)     9,792 (+1,576)   22,060 (+52)
 Feb 18       11,394 (+90)       2,398 (+35)      8,216 (+400)     22,008 (+525)
 Feb 11       11,304 (+4)        2,363 (+90)      7,816 (-917)     21,483 (-823)
 Feb 4        11,300 (-675)      2,273 (+1,004)   8,733 (+580)     22,306 (+909)
 Jan 28       11,975 (+1,530)    1,269 (-216)     8,153 (-265)     21,397 (+1,049)
 Jan 21       10,445 (+127)      1,485 (-479)     8,418 (+845)     20,348 (+493)
 Jan 14       10,318 (-403)      1,964 (+356)     7,573 (-676)     19,855 (-723)
 Jan 7        10,721 (+1,052)    1,608 (+145)     8,249 (+2,033)   20,578 (+3,230)
 2018                                                              
 Dec 31       9,669 (-208)       1,463 (-154)     6,216 (+25)      17,348 (-337)
 Dec 24       9,877 (+569)       1,617 (-20)      6,191 (-283)     17,685 (+266)
 Dec 17       9,308 (-425)       1,637 (+120)     6,474 (-15)      17,419 (-320)
 Dec 10       9,733 (-270)       1,517 (-801)     6,489 (+488)     17,739 (-583)
 Dec 3        10,003 (+1,243)    2,318 (+72)      6,001 (-163)     18,322 (+1,152)
 Nov 26       8,760 (-881)       2,246 (-862)     6,164 (-1,611)   17,170 (-3,354)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
