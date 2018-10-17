FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 17, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 15

7 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended Oct. 15.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week      Light           Middle            Residual Fuels
           Distillates     Distillates       
 2018                                        
 Oct 15    8,165 (+579)    4,354 (+15)       7,913 (-21)
 Oct 8     7,586 (+154)    4,339 (+471)      7,934 (-38)
 Oct 1     7,432 (+1,540)  3,868 (-114)      7,972 (+1,381)
 Sept 24   5,892 (+1)      3,982 (-199)      6,591 (-1,335)
 Sept 17   5,891 (-784)    4,181 (+6)        7,926 (-130)
 Sept 10   6,675 (+790)    4,175 (+85)       8,056 (+547)
 Sept 3    5,885 (+660)    4,090 (+558)      7,509 (+110)
 Aug 27    5,225 (-185)    3,532 (-217)      7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20    5,410 (+559)    3,749 (+228)      8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13    4,851 (+21)     3,521 (+590)      9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6     4,830 (-911)    2,931 (+255)      10,353 (+31)
 July 30   5,741 (-662)    2,676 (-32)       10,322 (+135)
 July 23   6,403 (-919)    2,708 (-302)      10,187 (+408)
 July 16   7,322 (+1,216)  3,010 (+94)       9,779 (-121)
 July 9    6,106 (-1,576)  2,916 (-417)      9,900 (+769)
 July 2    7,682 (+1,149)  3,333 (+446)      9,131 (+212)
 June 25   6,533 (+481)    2,887 (+143)      8,919 (+21)
 June 18   6,052 (-814)    2,744 (+44)       8,898 (-861)
 June 11   6,866 (-618)    2,700 (+52)       9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4    7,484 (+1,734)  2,648 (+342)      8,017 (-703)
 May 28    5,750 (-1,754)  2,306 (-367)      8,720 (-482)
 May 21    7,504 (+434)    2,673 (+159)      9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14    7,070 (+127)    2,514 (+225)      7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7     6,943 (-399)    2,289 (+259)      9,019 (-542)
 April 30  7,342 (-882)    2,030 (+281)      9,561 (+83)
 April 23  8,224 (+837)    1,749 (-370)      9,478 (+850)
 April 16  7,387 (+78)     2,119 (-736)      8,628 (+172)
 April 9   7,309 (-498)    2,855 (+1,116)    8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2   7,807 (-386)    1,739 (-478)      7,049 (-100)
 March 26  8,193 (+532)    2,217 (-355)      7,149 (-240)
 March 19  7,661 (+973)    2,572 (+653)      7,389 (+34)
 March 12  6,688 (-954)    1,919 (-652)      7,355 (+856)
 March 5   7,642 (-784)    2,571 (-141)      6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26    8,426 (+224)    2,712 (+201)      4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19    8,202 (-453)    2,511 (+146)      6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12    8,655 (+809)    2,365 (+386)      5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5     7,846 (+321)    1,979 (-613)      7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29    7,525 (+321)    2,592 (+696)      6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22    7,204 (+1,256)  1,896 (-287)      7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15    5,948 (-320)    2,183 (+113)      8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8     6,268 (+876)    2,070 (+744)      9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1     5,392 (+609)    1,326 (-556)      8,626 (-1,661)
 2017                                                       
 25 Dec    4,783 (-186)    1,882 (+442)      10,287 (+70)
 18 Dec    4,969 (+414)    1,440 (+34)       10,217 (-447)
 11 Dec    4,555 (-101)    1,406 (+194)      10,664 (-1,650)
 4 Dec     4,656 (+389)    1,212 (-278)      12,314 (+1,406)
 27 Nov    4,267 (-425)    1,490 (-41)       10,908 (+1,267)
 20 Nov    4,692 (+43)     1,531 (-590)      9,641 (+1,321)
 13 Nov    4,649 (-196)    2,121 (+377)      8,320 (-321)
 6 Nov     4,845 (+579)    1,744 (-501)      8,641 (-743)
 30 Oct    4,266 (-110)    2,245 (-236)      9,384 (+163)
 23 Oct    4,376 (-1,344)  2,481 (-363)      9,221 (+547)
 16 Oct    5,720 (+1,166)  2,844 (-113)      8,674 (+171)
 9 Oct     4,554 (-198)    2,957 (+482)      8,503 (-782)
 2 Oct     4,752 (-250)    2,475 (-146)      9,285 (-2,384)
 25 Sept   5,002 (-707)    2,621 (+197)      11,669 (+820)
 18 Sept   5,709 (+407)    2,424 (-596)      10,849 (+188)
 11 Sept   5,302 (-378)    3,020 (-382)      10,661 (-73)
 4 Sept    5,680 (+286)    3,402 (+254)      10,734 (-53)
 28 Aug    5,394 (-1,393)  3,148 (-39)       10,787 (+76)
 21 Aug    6,787 (+371)    3,187 (-852)      10,711 (-1,348)
 14 Aug    6,416 (-298)    4,039 (+221)      12,059 (+536)
 7 Aug     6,714 (+251)    3,818 (-160)      11,523 (+694)
 31 July   6,463 (-134)    3,978 (-226)      10,829 (+10)
 24 July   6,597 (-243)    4,204 (+100)      10,819 (-2,637)
 17 July   6,840 (+695)    4,104 (+638)      13,456 (+1,354)
 10 July   6,145 (-49)     3,466 (+196)      12,102 (-25)
 3 July    6,194 (+305)    3,270 (+48)       12,127 (-9)
 26 June   5,889 (+670)    3,222 (-350)      12,136 (+432)
 19 June   5,219 (-278)    3,572 (+512)      11,704 (+555)
 12 June   5,497 (+8)      3,060 (+579)      11,149 (+292)
 5 June    5,489 (+145)    2,481 (-307)      10,857 (+773)
 29 May    5,344 (-639)    2,788 (-48)       10,084 (+987)
 22 May    5,983 (+255)    2,836 (-39)       9,097 (-513)
 15 May    5,728 (0)       2,875 (+88)       9,610 (-628)
 8 May     5,728 (-590)    2,787 (-958)      10,238 (-647)
 1 May     6,318 (-891)    3,745 (-559)      10,885 (+6)
 24 April  7,209 (-978)    4,304 (+197)      10,879 (+717)
 17 April  8,187 (+837)    4,107 (+133)      10,162 (-1,472)
 10 April  7,350 (+405)    3,974 (+61)       11,634 (+182)
 3 April   6,945 (+204)    3,913 (-933)      11,452 (-876)
 27 March  6,741 (+1,082)  4,846 (+309)      12,328 (+1,409)
 20 March  5,659 (+69)     4,537 (+277)      10,919 (+1,058)
 13 March  5,590 (+336)    4,260 (+242)      9,861 (+254)
 6 March   5,254 (-269)    4,018 (-246)      9,607 (-133)
 27 Feb    5,523 (+485)    4,264 (+283)      9,740 (+1,687)
 20 Feb    5,038 (-867)    3,981 (-267)      8,053 (+174)
 13 Feb    5,905 (-441)    4,248 (-1,029)    7,879 (-1,406)
 6 Feb     6,346 (+1,330)  5,277 (+527)      9,285 (+1,035)
 30 Jan    5,016 (-518)    4,750 (+373)      8,250 (-901)
 23 Jan    5,534 (+1,196)  4,377 (-235)      9,151 (-1,206)
 16 Jan    4,338 (NA)      4,612 (NA)        10,357 (NA)
   
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.