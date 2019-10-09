Company News
TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 7

    SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry
information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended Oct. 7.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week           Light           Middle       Residual Fuels        Total 
             Distillates     Distillates                      
 2019                                                                          
 Oct 7     5,683 (-905)     2,229 (+69)     12,580 (+1,218)       20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30   6,588 (+487)     2,160 (-167)    11,362 (+1,026)     20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23   6,101 (+168)     2,327 (+225)    10,336 (-1,304)       18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16   5,933 (+279)     2,102 (+630)    11,640 (+1,411)     19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9    5,654 (-438)     1,472 (-486)    10,229 (-1,616)     17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2    6,092 (-405)     1,958 (-142)    11,845 (+1,290)       19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26    6,497 (-1,802)   2,100 (-166)    10,555 (+1,222)       19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19    8,299 (+645)     2,266 (-594)    9,333 (-1,406)      19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12    7,654 (-39)      2,860 (+748)    10,739 (+1,217)     21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5     7,693 (-31)      2,112 (+17)     9,522 (+1,086)      19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29   7,724 (+241)     2,095 (-6)      8,436 (-1,359)      18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22   7,483 (-675)     2,101 (-213)    9,795 (+1,195)        19,379 (+307)
 July 15   8,158 (+841)     2,314 (+139)    8,600 (-1,265)        19,072 (-285)
 July 8    7,317 (+121)     2,175 (+630)    9,865 (+30)           19,357 (+781)
 July 1    7,196 (+132)     1.545 (-481)    9,835 (-1,092)      18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24   7,064 (-1,989)   2,026 (-106)    10,927 (+714)       20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17   9,053 (-1,101)   2,132 (+132)    10,213 (-1,522)     21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10   10,154 (+319)    2,000 (-191)    11,735 (-245)         23,889 (-117)
 June 3    9,835 (-582)     2,191 (-290)    11,980 (+491)         24,006 (-381)
 May 27    10,417 (+363)    2,481 (+159)    11,489 (-58)          24,387 (+464)
 May 20    10,054 (-406)    2,322 (+41)     11,547 (+456)          23,923 (+91)
 May 13    10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)    11,091 (+731)         23,832 (+111)
 May 6     10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)    10,360 (-1,422)     23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29  11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)      11,782 (-643)          25,749 (496)
 April 22  10,835 (-347)    1,993 (+32)     12,425 (+1,020)       25,253 (+705)
 April 15  11,182 (-30)     1,961 (-168)    11,405 (-342)         24,548 (-540)
 April 8   11,212 (-31)     2,129 (+82)     11,747 (+1,760)     25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1   11,243 (-353)    2,047 (-116)    9,987 (-386)          23,277 (-855)
 March 25  11,596 (+37)     2,163 (-89)     10,373 (+253)         24,132 (+201)
 March 18  11,559 (+1,160)  2,252 (-357)    10,120 (+1,487)     23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11  10,399 (-591)    2,609 (+629)    8,633 (+56)            21,641 (+94)
 March 4   10,990 (+534)    1,980 (+168)    8,577 (-1,215)        21,547 (-513)
 Feb 25    10,456 (-938)    1,812 (-586)    9,792 (+1,576)         22,060 (+52)
 Feb 18    11,394 (+90)     2,398 (+35)     8,216 (+400)          22,008 (+525)
 Feb 11    11,304 (+4)      2,363 (+90)     7,816 (-917)          21,483 (-823)
 Feb 4     11,300 (-675)    2,273 (+1,004)  8,733 (+580)          22,306 (+909)
 Jan 28    11,975 (+1,530)  1,269 (-216)    8,153 (-265)        21,397 (+1,049)
 Jan 21    10,445 (+127)    1,485 (-479)    8,418 (+845)          20,348 (+493)
 Jan 14    10,318 (-403)    1,964 (+356)    7,573 (-676)          19,855 (-723)
 Jan 7     10,721 (+1,052)  1,608 (+145)    8,249 (+2,033)      20,578 (+3,230)
 2018                                                                          
 Dec 31    9,669 (-208)     1,463 (-154)    6,216 (+25)           17,348 (-337)
 Dec 24    9,877 (+569)     1,617 (-20)     6,191 (-283)          17,685 (+266)
 Dec 17    9,308 (-425)     1,637 (+120)    6,474 (-15)           17,419 (-320)
 Dec 10    9,733 (-270)     1,517 (-801)    6,489 (+488)          17,739 (-583)
 Dec 3     10,003 (+1,243)  2,318 (+72)     6,001 (-163)        18,322 (+1,152)
 Nov 26    8,760 (-881)     2,246 (-862)    6,164 (-1,611)      17,170 (-3,354)
 Nov 19    9,641 (-560)     3,108 (+58)     7,775 (+999)          20,524 (+497)
 Nov 12    10,201 (-639)    3,050 (-1,008)  6,776 (+110)        20,027 (-1,537)
 Nov 5     10,840 (+1,637)  4,058 (-337)    6,666 (-362)          21,564 (+938)
 Oct 29    9,203 (+317)     4,395 (+42)     7,028 (-1,345)        20,626 (-986)
 Oct 22    8,886 (+721)     4,353 (-1)      8,373 (+460)        21,612 (+1,180)
 Oct 15    8,165 (+579)     4,354 (+15)     7,913 (-21)           20,432 (+573)
 Oct 8     7,586 (+154)     4,339 (+471)    7,934 (-38)           19,859 (+587)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Jason Neely)
