Company News
September 4, 2019 / 8:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 2

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended Sept. 2.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week       Light Distillates   Middle Distillates  Residual Fuels       Total 
 2019                                                                
 Sept 2     6,092 (-405)        1,958 (-142)        11,845 (+1,290)    19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26     6,497 (-1,802)      2,100 (-166)        10,555 (+1,222)    19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19     8,299 (+645)        2,266 (-594)        9,333 (-1,406)   19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12     7,654 (-39)         2,860 (+748)        10,739 (+1,217)  21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5      7,693 (-31)         2,112 (+17)         9,522 (+1,086)   19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29    7,724 (+241)        2,095 (-6)          8,436 (-1,359)   18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22    7,483 (-675)        2,101 (-213)        9,795 (+1,195)     19,379 (+307)
 July 15    8,158 (+841)        2,314 (+139)        8,600 (-1,265)     19,072 (-285)
 July 8     7,317 (+121)        2,175 (+630)        9,865 (+30)        19,357 (+781)
 July 1     7,196 (+132)        1.545 (-481)        9,835 (-1,092)   18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24    7,064 (-1,989)      2,026 (-106)        10,927 (+714)    20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17    9,053 (-1,101)      2,132 (+132)        10,213 (-1,522)  21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10    10,154 (+319)       2,000 (-191)        11,735 (-245)      23,889 (-117)
 June 3     9,835 (-582)        2,191 (-290)        11,980 (+491)      24,006 (-381)
 May 27     10,417 (+363)       2,481 (+159)        11,489 (-58)       24,387 (+464)
 May 20     10,054 (-406)       2,322 (+41)         11,547 (+456)       23,923 (+91)
 May 13     10,460 (-314)       2,281 (-306)        11,091 (+731)      23,832 (+111)
 May 6      10,774 (-1,201)     2,587 (+595)        10,360 (-1,422)  23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29   11,975 (+1,140)     1,992 (-1)          11,782 (-643)       25,749 (496)
 April 22   10,835 (-347)       1,993 (+32)         12,425 (+1,020)    25,253 (+705)
 April 15   11,182 (-30)        1,961 (-168)        11,405 (-342)      24,548 (-540)
 April 8    11,212 (-31)        2,129 (+82)         11,747 (+1,760)  25,088 (+1,811)
 April 1    11,243 (-353)       2,047 (-116)        9,987 (-386)       23,277 (-855)
 March 25   11,596 (+37)        2,163 (-89)         10,373 (+253)      24,132 (+201)
 March 18   11,559 (+1,160)     2,252 (-357)        10,120 (+1,487)  23,931 (+2,290)
 March 11   10,399 (-591)       2,609 (+629)        8,633 (+56)         21,641 (+94)
 March 4    10,990 (+534)       1,980 (+168)        8,577 (-1,215)     21,547 (-513)
 Feb 25     10,456 (-938)       1,812 (-586)        9,792 (+1,576)      22,060 (+52)
 Feb 18     11,394 (+90)        2,398 (+35)         8,216 (+400)       22,008 (+525)
 Feb 11     11,304 (+4)         2,363 (+90)         7,816 (-917)       21,483 (-823)
 Feb 4      11,300 (-675)       2,273 (+1,004)      8,733 (+580)       22,306 (+909)
 Jan 28     11,975 (+1,530)     1,269 (-216)        8,153 (-265)     21,397 (+1,049)
 Jan 21     10,445 (+127)       1,485 (-479)        8,418 (+845)       20,348 (+493)
 Jan 14     10,318 (-403)       1,964 (+356)        7,573 (-676)       19,855 (-723)
 Jan 7      10,721 (+1,052)     1,608 (+145)        8,249 (+2,033)   20,578 (+3,230)
 2018                                                                               
 Dec 31     9,669 (-208)        1,463 (-154)        6,216 (+25)        17,348 (-337)
 Dec 24     9,877 (+569)        1,617 (-20)         6,191 (-283)       17,685 (+266)
 Dec 17     9,308 (-425)        1,637 (+120)        6,474 (-15)        17,419 (-320)
 Dec 10     9,733 (-270)        1,517 (-801)        6,489 (+488)       17,739 (-583)
 Dec 3      10,003 (+1,243)     2,318 (+72)         6,001 (-163)     18,322 (+1,152)
 Nov 26     8,760 (-881)        2,246 (-862)        6,164 (-1,611)   17,170 (-3,354)
 Nov 19     9,641 (-560)        3,108 (+58)         7,775 (+999)       20,524 (+497)
 Nov 12     10,201 (-639)       3,050 (-1,008)      6,776 (+110)     20,027 (-1,537)
 Nov 5      10,840 (+1,637)     4,058 (-337)        6,666 (-362)       21,564 (+938)
 Oct 29     9,203 (+317)        4,395 (+42)         7,028 (-1,345)     20,626 (-986)
 Oct 22     8,886 (+721)        4,353 (-1)          8,373 (+460)     21,612 (+1,180)
 Oct 15     8,165 (+579)        4,354 (+15)         7,913 (-21)        20,432 (+573)
 Oct 8      7,586 (+154)        4,339 (+471)        7,934 (-38)        19,859 (+587)
 Oct 1      7,432 (+1,540)      3,868 (-114)        7,972 (+1,381)   19,272 (+2,807)
 Sept 24    5,892 (+1)          3,982 (-199)        6,591 (-1,335)   16,465 (-1,533)
 Sept 17    5,891 (-784)        4,181 (+6)          7,926 (-130)       17,998 (-908)
 Sept 10    6,675 (+790)        4,175 (+85)         8,056 (+547)     18,906 (+1,422)
 Sept 3     5,885 (+660)        4,090 (+558)        7,509 (+110)     17,484 (+1,328)
 Aug 27     5,225 (-185)        3,532 (-217)        7,399 (-1,540)   16,156 (-1,942)
 Aug 20     5,410 (+559)        3,749 (+228)        8,939 (-354)       18,098 (+433)
                                                                     
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below