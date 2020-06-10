Company News
TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil stocks for week ended June 8, fuel oil sets record high

    SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended June 8.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week       Light       Middle      Residual     Total 
         Distillates  Distillates    Fuels     
 2020                                                    
 June 8  8,318        5,014        17,168      30,500
         (-231)       (-983)       (+1,004)    (-210)
 June 1  8,549        5,997        16,164      30,710
         (+588)       (+128)       (+1.163)    (+1,879)
 May 25  7,961        5,869        15,001      28,831
         (-275)       (+296)       (-1,452)    (-1,431)
 May 18  8,236        5,573        16,453      30,262
         (+754)       (+107)       (+1,542)    (+2,403)
 May 11  7,482        5,466        14,911      27,859
         (+766)       (+611)       (+290)      (+1,667)
 May 4   6,716        4,855        14,621      26,192
         (-750)       (+734)       (+1,558)    (+1,542)
 April   7,466        4,121        13,063      24,650
 27      (+1,429)     (+568)       (-575)      (+1,422)
 April   6,037        3,553        13,638      23,228
 20      (-903)       (+634)       (-1,456)    (-1,725)
 April   6,940        2,919        15,094      24,953
 13      (+1,214)     (+389)       (-351)      (+1,252)
 April   5,726        2,530        15,445      23,701
 6       (-381)       (+226)       (+959)      (+804)
 March   6,107        2,304        14,486      22,897
 30      (+100)       (+445)       (+1,172)    (+1,717)
 March   6,007        1,859        13,314      21,180
 23      (-1,058)     (-1,212)     (+148)      (-2,122)
 March   7,065        3,071        13,166      23,302
 16      (+307)       (+563)       (+851)      (+1,721)
 March   6,758        2,508        12,315      21,581
 9       (-864)       (+546)       (-1,241)    (-1,559)
 March   7,622        1,962        13,556      23,140
 2       (+211)       (-1,440)     (-1,611)    (-2,840)
 Feb 24  7,411 (+68)  3,402        15,167      25,980
                      (+743)       (+2,213)    (+3,024)
 Feb 17  7,343        2,659        12,954      22,956
         (-632)       (-290)       (+1,074)    (+152)
 Feb 10  7,975        2,949        11,880      22,804
         (+643)       (-1,109)     (-982)      (-1,448)
 Feb 3   7,332        4,058 (+58)  12,862      24,252
         (+221)                    (+2,412)    (+2,691)
 Jan 27  7,111        4,000        10,450      21,561
         (+763)       (+841)       (-1,344)    (+260)
 Jan 20  6,348        3,159        11,794      21,301
         (+502)       (-1,136)     (+1,529)    (+895)
 Jan 13  5,846 (-40)  4,295        10,265      20,406
                      (+651)       (-940)      (-329)
 Jan 6   5,886        3,644 (-80)  11,205      20,735
         (+1,121)                  (+1,126)    (+2,167)
 2019                                          
 Dec 30  4,765        3,724        10,079      18,568
         (-1,314)     (-1,202)     (-1,164)    (-3,680)
 Dec 23  6,079        4,926        11,243      22,248
         (+517)       (+899)       (+69)       (+1,485)
 Dec 16  5,562        4,027        11,174      20,763
         (+185)       (+332)       (-1,091)    (-574)
 Dec 9   5,377        3,695        12,265      21,337
         (+719)       (+322)       (-521)      (+520)
 Dec 2   4,658        3,373        12,786      20,817
         (-254)       (+353)       (-2,552)    (-2,453)
 Nov 25  4,912        3,020        15,338      23,270
         (-1,286)     (-497)       (-87)       (-1,870)
 Nov 18  6,198        3,517        15,425      25,140
         (+597)       (+283)       (1,409)     (+2,289)
 Nov 11  5,601        3,234        14,016      22,851
         (-322)       (+144)       (-313)      (-491)
 Nov 4   5,923        3,090        14,329      23,342
         (-109)       (+1,067)     (-222)      (+736)
 Oct 28  6,032        2,023        14,551      22,606
         (-737)       (-695)       (+2,021)    (+589)
 Oct 21  6,769        2,718        12,530      22,017
         (-337)       (-111)       (-241)      (-689)
 Oct 14  7,106        2,829        12,771      22,706
         (+1,423)     (+600)       (+191)      (+2,214)
 Oct 7   5,683        2,229 (+69)  12,580      20,492
         (-905)                    (+1,218)    (+382)
 Sept    6,588        2,160        11,362      20,110
 30      (+487)       (-167)       (+1,026)    (+1,346)
 Sept    6,101        2,327        10,336      18,764
 23      (+168)       (+225)       (-1,304)    (-911)
 Sept    5,933        2,102        11,640      19,675
 16      (+279)       (+630)       (+1,411)    (+2,320)
 Sept 9  5,654        1,472        10,229      17,355
         (-438)       (-486)       (-1,616)    (-2,540)
 Sept 2  6,092        1,958        11,845      19,895
         (-405)       (-142)       (+1,290)    (+743)
 Aug 26  6,497        2,100        10,555      19,152
         (-1,802)     (-166)       (+1,222)    (-746)
 Aug 19  8,299        2,266        9,333       19,898
         (+645)       (-594)       (-1,406)    (-1,355)
 Aug 12  7,654 (-39)  2,860        10,739      21,253
                      (+748)       (+1,217)    (+1,926)
 Aug 5   7,693 (-31)  2,112 (+17)  9,522       19,327
                                   (+1,086)    (+1,072)
 July    7,724        2,095 (-6)   8,436       18,255
 29      (+241)                    (-1,359)    (-1,124)
 July    7,483        2,101        9,795       19,379
 22      (-675)       (-213)       (+1,195)    (+307)
 July    8,158        2,314        8,600       19,072
 15      (+841)       (+139)       (-1,265)    (-285)
 July 8  7,317        2,175        9,865       19,357
         (+121)       (+630)       (+30)       (+781)
 July 1  7,196        1.545        9,835       18,576
         (+132)       (-481)       (-1,092)    (-1,441)
 June    7,064        2,026        10,927      20,017
 24      (-1,989)     (-106)       (+714)      (-1,381)
 June    9,053        2,132        10,213      21,398
 17      (-1,101)     (+132)       (-1,522)    (-2,491)
 June    10,154       2,000        11,735      23,889
 10      (+319)       (-191)       (-245)      (-117)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Louise Heavens)
