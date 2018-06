LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Iran’s oil exports hit 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the Oil Ministry’s news agency SHANA reported on Saturday, a new record since the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran in January 2016.

Iran exported 300,000 bpd of natural gas condensate in May, SHANA reported, and 2.4 million bpd of crude oil. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Stamp)