Iran's crude oil pipelines undamaged by heavy rain and flooding - SHANA

GENEVA, March 26 (Reuters) - Iran’s crude oil pipelines have not been damaged by flooding in recent days and the transfer of oil is taking place normally, Abbasali Jafarinasab, the director of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunication Company, was quoted as saying on Tuesday by SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in flash floods in Iran’s southern Fars province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, with more rain forecast following days of devastating floods in the north. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Alexander Smith)