FILE PHOTO: A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s crude oil exports dropped by about 238,000 barrels per day in February, according to an assessment by consultant SVB International provided to Reuters.

The estimate is the second to suggest a rise in Iranian shipments ran out of steam last month.