Iran plans to increase oilfields production potential by 400,000 bpd - IRNA

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The possible withdrawal of French oil major Total from Iran’s South Pars gas field has not slowed down the project, a senior Iranian official said, adding that Tehran is in talks with Russia’s Gazprom over the development of two other fields.

“This claim that the development of phase II of the South Pars field has been stopped because of Total is not correct and everything is going according to plan,” state news agency IRNA quoted Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company, as saying.

Manouchehri said Iran was in talks with Gazprom over the development of the Azar and Changuleh oilfields, adding that Iran plans to increase the production potential of its oilfields by 400,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens)