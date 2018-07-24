Turkey told U.S. it opposes sanctions on Iran -foreign minister

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey has told American officials it opposes U.S. sanctions on Iran and is not obliged to implement them, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

“We do not have to adhere to the sanctions imposed on a country by another country. We don’t find the sanctions right either,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Azerbaijan.

“We held meetings with the United States in Ankara and told them openly: Turkey gets oil and gas from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Iraq. If I don’t buy from Iran now, where am I supposed to meet that need from?” Cavusoglu said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)