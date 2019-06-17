Iranian oil minister denies any disagreement with president Rouhani -SHANA

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday denied reports that he had disagreements with President Hassan Rouhani, adding that he will not back off from his duties as criticism mounts over his ability to sell Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions.

An Iranian lawmaker last week said that Zanganeh and Rouhani had fought in a cabinet meeting.

“I have had no problem with Mr Rouhani ... I do not know who is giving the lawmakers such news,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s SHANA news agency. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by David Goodman)