Mitsui says Italy's Tempa Rossa started oil production in December

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) -
* Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Thursday that oil production started at the Tempa Rossa project in Italy in December 2019, and that it is currently producing 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a ramp-up phase.
* Tempa Rossa, an onshore oilfield located in the Basilicata region in southern Italy, is expected to produce 50,000 bpd at its peak for Italian and overseas markets, Mitsui said.
* Total operates the project, while Mitsui and Royal Dutch Shell each hold a 25% stake.
* The oil is being shipped via pipeline to the Taranto refinery in southern Italy, where it is being used as feedstock or exported.
* The field will also produce 240 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 80 tonnes of sulphur a day, Mitsui said.
* Total’s CFO Patrick de la Chevardiere said in April last year that it was still awaiting authorization from Italian authorities on the Tempa Rossa project although the project was technically ready.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue