Mitsui says Italy's Tempa Rossa started oil production in December

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Thursday that oil production started at the Tempa Rossa project in Italy in December 2019, and that it is currently producing 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a ramp-up phase.

* Tempa Rossa, an onshore oilfield located in the Basilicata region in southern Italy, is expected to produce 50,000 bpd at its peak for Italian and overseas markets, Mitsui said.

* Total operates the project, while Mitsui and Royal Dutch Shell each hold a 25% stake.

* The oil is being shipped via pipeline to the Taranto refinery in southern Italy, where it is being used as feedstock or exported.

* The field will also produce 240 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 80 tonnes of sulphur a day, Mitsui said.

* Total’s CFO Patrick de la Chevardiere said in April last year that it was still awaiting authorization from Italian authorities on the Tempa Rossa project although the project was technically ready.