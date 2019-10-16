Oil output at Kazakhstan's Kashagan falls due to unplanned maintenance

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Production of oil and gas condensate at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan project has decreased since Oct. 6 due to unplanned maintenance, the energy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

It declined to elaborate. Two industry sources said daily production at Kashagan had fallen to 40,300 tonnes (294,000 barrels) on average from 50,000 tonnes (365,000 barrels) in early October.

They said the drop in production followed a loss of pressure at one compressor and subsequent maintenance.

The ministry said the maintenance would be completed “in the near future”.

Kashagan oil is a major component of CPC Blend crude, which is shipped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.

Kashagan is being developed by a consortium that includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)