UPDATE 1-Oil output at Kazakhstan's Kashagan falls due to unplanned maintenance

(Updates with energy ministry statement on maintenance completion)

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Production of oil and gas condensate at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan project has decreased since Oct. 6 due to unplanned maintenance, the energy ministry told Reuters, adding that the repairs were completed on Tuesday.

Two industry sources said on Wednesday that daily production at Kashagan had fallen to 40,300 tonnes (294,000 barrels) on average from 50,000 tonnes (365,000 barrels) in early October.

The sources said the drop in production followed a loss of pressure at one compressor and subsequent maintenance.

The ministry later confirmed the scale of the production decline, saying it had fallen by 75,000-80,000 barrels per day during the maintenance.

It said work to recover production to 395,000-400,000 bpd had been under way.

Kashagan oil is a major component of CPC Blend crude, which is shipped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.

Kashagan is being developed by a consortium that includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)