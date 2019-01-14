S.Korea imports no Iranian crude for December -customs

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran in December, compared with 1.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 13.2 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed. Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.