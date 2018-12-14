Basic Materials
S.Korea imports no Iranian crude for November -customs

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran in November, compared with 1.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday.
The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.7 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.6 million  tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.
