S.Korea imports no Iranian crude for November -customs

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran in November, compared with 1.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.7 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.6 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed. Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.