September 14, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a few seconds ago

S.Korea's Iran crude imports for August down 85 pct y/y -customs

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea imported 232,723 tonnes of crude oil from Iran in August, down 85 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday.
That is equivalent to 1.7 million barrels, according to a Reuters calculation. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.6 million tonnes of crude last month against 13.6 million  tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.
