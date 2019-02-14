Basic Materials
S.Korea's Iran crude imports for January down 76 pct y/y -customs

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea imported 227,941 tonnes of crude oil from Iran in January, down 76 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Friday.
That is equivalent to 1.7 million barrels, according to a Reuters calculation. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.5 million tonnes of crude last month against 13.2 million  tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.
