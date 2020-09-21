UPDATE 2-Oil tanker heads to Libya's Hariga terminal as NOC partially lifts force majeure

(Adds detail)

LONDON/BENGHAZI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Marlin Shikoku oil tanker is making its way to Libya’s Marsa El Hariga terminal, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday lifted force majeure on what it deemed secure oil ports and facilities.

NOC is yet to specify the ports and oilfields where it is lifting force majeure, but restart procedures are underway at some locations following a blockade that began in January which crippled the OPEC member’s oil production.

“We are waiting for NOC to give a schedule of tankers and we are ready to export,” an oil engineer at Hariga told Reuters.

The Marlin Shikoku, a Suezmax tanker capable of carrying around 1 million barrels of crude, is expected to arrive on 24 September, shipping data shows.

The crude cargo it is expected to load belongs to Unipec, the trading arm of China’s state oil firm Sinopec, according to two trading sources. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi, editing by Louise Heavens)