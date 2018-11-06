UPDATE 1-Nigeria senate to probe state oil firm over Nigeria LNG revenues

(Adds details, context)

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Senate voted on Tuesday to investigate the alleged withdrawal of $1.05 billion by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from Nigeria LNG (NLNG), a venture owned by the state oil firm and foreign energy companies.

Nigeria’s Premium Times newspaper reported on Monday that NNPC had used the NLNG earnings that should have been passed to local and federal state authorities to fund the state oil firm’s fuel purchases and subsidies during a shortage in late 2017 and early 2018.

NLNG is owned by NNPC and foreign energy firms Royal Dutch Shell, Total and ENI,

Officials from NNPC, NLNG, Shell, ENI and Total were not immediately available to comment.

The Premium Times report said NNPC illegally withdrew $1.05 billion from NLNG, funds that were meant to be shared between federal, state and local governments, without authorisation.

The Senate held a debate on Tuesday and voted to investigate the allegations, saying the money was not allocated to NNPC in the 2018 budget and so any spending by the state company of the cash was unauthorised.

Senator Bassey Akpan, who brought the motion to investigate, said he was “bringing the attention of the senate to various emails and complaints from the general public on the unauthorised withdrawal of $1.05 billion by NNPC from the NLNG account.”

The fuel shortage at the end of last year and early this year left people queuing for hours at filling stations and saw NNPC spend at least $5.8 billion on fuel imports. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)