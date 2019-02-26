Workers at Total's North Sea oil, gas platforms to start strikes in March

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Workers at three of Total’s North Sea oil and gas platforms will hold a series of strikes between March 11 and May 8, Britain’s Unite union said on Tuesday.

Unite members on the Elgin Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms will take part in a continuous ban on overtime on March 11, the union said in a statement.

Discontinuous strike action consisting of a series of 24-hour stoppages on the platforms will take place on March 11, March 27 and April 12, it said.

The Union said 24-hour stoppages will also take place at the Shetland gas plant between March 13 and May 8. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)