August 13, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Neptune Energy to buy stakes in two UK North Sea oil fields from Apache

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Neptune Energy Group said it has entered into an agreement to acquire development and exploration assets in the UK Central North Sea from Apache North Sea Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apache Corporation.

* Neptune will acquire Apache’s 35 percent working interest in the Seagull development and a 50 percent working interest in the Isabella prospect.

* The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected this year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

