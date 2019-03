DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is planning to ramp up oil production to 670,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next five years, it said on Wednesday.

“This comes after it confirmed that 2018 yielded its highest oil output since 2005 of 610,170 bpd,” a statement from the company said. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Louise Heavens)