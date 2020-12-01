Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Algeria optimistic about reaching consensus with non-OPEC members -minister

By Lamine Chikhi

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy minister said he was optimistic about reaching a consensus to extend an output deal a day after an OPEC+ meeting was cancelled, adding that maintaining the consultations showed the willingness to reach a deal, Abdelmadjid Attar told state radio.

Attar said that “we agreed to continue consultations with non-OPEC on a consensus adapted to oil demand and to the market.” (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, editing by Louise Heavens)

