OPEC president says oil market rebalancing

LISBON, March 2 (Reuters) - The global oil market is rebalancing after damage to demand wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic was met with curbs on output by producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the group’s president said on Tuesday.

“Crude prices are relatively stable ... we see a certain balance between demand and supply,” OPEC president Diamantino Azevedo told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Noah Browning Editing by David Goodman )