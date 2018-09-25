FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Global energy demand seen growing 33 pct to 2040 - OPEC

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Global energy demand is expected to grow by 33 percent to 2040, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, said during an event in Madrid on Tuesday.

Barkindo was speaking at an event organised by the Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa.

Oil would continue to have a predominant role in the energy mix for the foreseeable future, Barkindo said during a question and answer session. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day, editing by Louise Heavens)

