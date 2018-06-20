FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ecuador: OPEC could agree to compromise on oil supply boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - OPEC and its partners could agree to a compromise increase in oil output of between 500,000 and 600,000 barrels per day, Ecuador’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

“I hope that countries put down their own interests and look at the whole as a better picture. That will benefit all of us if we can do that,” minister Carlos Perez told Reuters.

“Maybe we can find somewhere in between, not 1.5 (million bpd) and not zero, maybe something in the middle.”

Asked whether that implied an increase of 500,000 to 600,000 bpd, he said “probably”. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

