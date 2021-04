FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ has reached a preliminary deal to gradually ease production cuts from May, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

The group was still debating exact figures, sources said.

Two sources had said earlier that OPEC+ was considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.