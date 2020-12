FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ has postponed meetings of its Joint Technical Committee and Ministerial Monitoring Committee until Jan. 3 and 4, OPEC said in a statement on Monday.

The meetings had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week.