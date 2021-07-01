OPEC+ may delay meeting on oil output policy to Friday, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ may delay its ministerial meeting for one day until Friday to hold more consultations on oil output policy, two OPEC+ sources said, after Saudi Arabia and Russia had pushed a plan to ease cuts and add 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by December.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs a ministerial monitoring panel known as the JMMC which was meeting ahead of Thursday’s planned gathering, had requested a delay in the wider meeting for further discussions, the sources said.