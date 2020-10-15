Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

OPEC+ panel discuss weaker oil demand outlook, Libya supply rise, sources say

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC+ technical committee discussed on Thursday higher oil supply as production resumes in Libya amid a weaker demand outlook in the coming months driven by a second wave of the new coronavirus, two OPEC+ sources said.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which includes representatives from key OPEC+ producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, was meeting to review compliance with global oil output cuts and to review the oil market.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair

