MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are close to reaching an agreement on extending production cuts, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui speaking at a public forum said that given existing oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended “at least until the end of the year.” (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)