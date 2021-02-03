OPEC+ maintains oil policy amid price rally

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ maintained its oil output policy at a meeting on Wednesday as the price of crude hit its highest in almost a year, a sign that deep supply cuts are draining inventories despite an uncertain outlook for demand recovery.

A Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ met virtually on Wednesday, pronouncing itself “optimistic for (a) year of recovery in 2021,” a draft statement seen by Reuters said.

Oil has rallied from historic lows hit last year as the pandemic hit demand, thanks to record output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.

The OPEC+ panel made no mention of changing its oil policy, which calls for most members to hold supply steady in February and top exporter Saudi Arabia to cut output voluntarily by 1 million barrels per day this month and next.

On Wednesday, benchmark Brent crude hit $58.51 a barrel, the highest since late February 2020.[O/R]