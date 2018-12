DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Iran will not discuss its OPEC quota as long as it is under sanctions, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying on Wednesday.

“As long as Iran is under sanctions, the Islamic Republic’s OPEC quota will not be discussed with anyone,” Zanganeh said, speaking ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)