Iran oil minister hopes for compromise on oil production cuts

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Friday that he is hoping for a compromise on production cuts at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies in Vienna, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

“Everyone is resisting. OPEC and non-OPEC are resisting. Every member has their own stance. At the end of the day, hopefully, there will be a good compromise,” Zanganeh said, according to SHANA. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Susan Fenton)