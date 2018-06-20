FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 20, 2018 / 10:13 AM / in an hour

Iran official says OPEC should stick to existing oil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - OPEC should maintain its existing deal to cut oil supply until the end of 2018, a senior Iranian official said on Wednesday, maintaining Iran’s opposition to increasing supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Friday to set output policy amid calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to cool oil prices by producing more crude.

“We have a valid deal,” Iran’s OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili said, responding to a question whether the agreement would be adjusted on Friday. OPEC’s supply-cutting pact runs until the end of 2018.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, arriving in Vienna on Tuesday, slammed the U.S. pressure to pump more oil, saying OPEC was not an organisation to be instructed by Trump. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.