Iran oil minister says hopes OPEC will not follow U.S. orders - SHANA

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday he hoped decisions taken by the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee would not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets on oil producers.

“I hope (Trump’s) threats will not scare my OPEC colleagues and encourage them to carry out America’s orders,” Zanganeh was quoted by the oil ministry’s SHANA news website as saying.

Zanganeh was referring to a tweet by Trump in which he linked U.S. support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices on Thursday and again urged OPEC to lower prices. (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom Writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)